‘High energy’ group sets Oct. 7 show to start Community Concerts season

ONTARIO – A bicultural group from Vancouver, British Columbia, will kick off the 2023-2024 Community Concerts of the Treasure Valley schedule on Saturday, Oct. 7.

Performing at 7 p.m., Locarno will feature a wide range of musical influences, including Columbian, African, Mexican, Venezuelan and Brazilian. The music is high-energy mix featuring Mexican folk, Columbian Son, Cuban popular music, African rhythms.

Locarno will perform in the Meyer-McLean Performing Arts Theater at Four Rivers Cultural Center in Ontario. Tickets cost $20 for adults and $10 for students and are available in advance at Dorsey Music in Ontario. Tickets can also be purchased at the Four Rivers Cultural Center gift shop.

Along with music, the eight-member group will share their individual stories of immigration and being raised in Latinx homes in Canada.

For more information or questions, email commun[email protected] or contact Janet Komoto at 208-739-2777.

Season tickets and individual concert tickets are also available on Eventbrite through the Community Concerts of the Treasure Valley Facebook Page. Tickets are also available at the door.

