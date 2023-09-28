Public Notices from the Enterprise, for the week of September 26, 2023

Notice to Interested Persons

In the County Court of the State of Oregon for the County of Malheur. In the Matter of the Estate of Theda E. Craig, Case No. 6349. Notice is hereby given that Randy L. Craig has been appointed Personal Representative of the above estate. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present them to the Personal Representative at the office of his attorneys, Butler, Looney & Martinsen, P.C., 292 Main St. South, P.O. Box 430, Vale, Oregon 97918, within four months after the date of first publication of this Notice, or they may be barred. All persons whose rights may be affected by this proceeding may obtain additional information from the records of the Court, the Personal Representative, or the attorneys for the Personal Representative. DATED and first published September 13, 2023.

Publish Dates: September 13, September 20, September 27, 2023.

*****

PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City of Vale Planning Commission is scheduled to meet Monday October 9, 2023, at 6:00 p.m. MT at Vale City Hall, 150 Longfellow St N, Vale, Oregon.

In person attendance is available or via Zoom.

Join Zoom Meeting https://us06web.zoom.us/j/2254214421?pwd=ZSsrZWZOaVNHSUVnS1RDNktPYXI5dz09

Meeting ID: 225 421 4421

Passcode: 048643

Applicant/s: Dave Roberts and Ryan Vandecoevering

Action: Conditional Use application review to allow six(6) triplex dwellings on Malheur County Assessor’s Map No. 18S45E19DC; Tax Lot 1500 Blocks 11 and 12. Zoned V-R1 Single Family Residential.

Interested people may appear and will be provided with an opportunity to be heard. Written comments may be received prior to the hearing by sending to Todd Fuller, City Manager, 150 Longfellow St. N. Vale, Oregon 97918, or email to: [email protected] or call city hall 541-473-3133

A copy of the application submitted is available for inspection at Vale City Hall Monday-Friday 8am to 5pm. Copies provided by mail upon request at a reasonable cost or electronically at no charge. Copies of the Staff Report will be available by 12pm October 2nd, 2023, and on the city website.

Publish dates: Sept. 27 and Oct. 4, 2023

*****

TS No. OR07000100-23-1 APN 947 TO No 230147971-OR-MSO TRUSTEE’S NOTICE OF SALE Reference is made to that certain Trust Deed made by, C ALEXANDER MILLER AND LISSA MILLER, AS TENANTS BY THE EN-TIRETY as Grantor to AMERITITLE, LLC as Trustee, in favor of MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC. (“MERS”), as designated nominee for PACIFIC RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE, Beneficiary of the security instrument, its successors and assigns, dated as of November 12, 2021 and record-ed on November 17, 2021 as Instrument No. 2021-5623 and the beneficial interest was assigned to M&T Bank and recorded July 14, 2023 as Instrument Number 2023-2078 of official records in the Office of the Recorder of Malheur County, Oregon to-wit: APN: 947 LAND IN ARATA ADDITION, CITY OF ONTARIO, MALHEUR COUNTY, OREGON, ACCORDING TO THE OFFICIAL PLAT THEREOF, AS FOLLOW: IN BLOCK 8: LOT 7. Commonly known as: 172 N VERDE DR, ONTARIO, OR 97914 Both the Beneficiary, M&T Bank, and the Trustee, Nathan F. Smith, Esq., OSB #120112, have elected to sell the said real property to satisfy the obligations secured by said Trust Deed and notice has been recorded pursuant to Section 86.752(3) of Oregon Revised Statutes. The default for which the foreclosure is made is the Grantor’s failure to pay: Failed to pay payments which became due Monthly Payment(s): Monthly Payment(s) from 11/01/2022 to 08/31/2023 at $21,065.91 Late Charge(s): 8/24/23 By this reason of said default the Beneficiary has declared all obligations secured by said Trust Deed immediately due and payable, said sums being the following, to-wit: The sum of $331,383.03 together with interest thereon at the rate of 3.62500% per annum from October 1, 2022 until paid; plus all accrued late charges thereon; and all Trustee’s fees, foreclosure costs and any sums advanced by the Beneficiary pursu-ant to the terms of said Trust Deed. Wherefore, notice is hereby given that, the undersigned Trustee will on January 8, 2024 at the hour of 01:00 PM, Standard of Time, as established by Section 187.110, Oregon Revised Statues, Main Entrance, Malheur County Courthouse, 251 B Street West, Vale, OR 97918 County of Malheur, sell at public auction to the highest bidder for cash the interest in the said described real property which the Grantor had or had power to convey at the time of the execution by him of the said Trust Deed, together with any interest which the Grantor or his successors in interest acquired after the execution of said Trust Deed, to satisfy the foregoing obligations thereby secured and the costs and expenses of sale, including a reasonable charge by the Trustee. Notice is further given that any person named in Section 86.778 of Oregon Revised Statutes has the right to have the foreclosure proceeding dismissed and the Trust Deed reinstated by payment to the Beneficiary of the entire amount then due (other than such portion of said principal as would not then be due had no default occurred), together with the costs, Trustee’s or attorney’s fees and curing any other default com-plained of in the Notice of Default by tendering the performance required under the obligation or Trust Deed, at any time prior to five days before the date last set for sale. Without limiting the Trustee’s disclaimer of representations or warranties, Oregon law requires the Trustee to state in this notice that some residential property sold at a Trustee’s sale may have been used in manufacturing methamphetamines, the chemical components of which are known to be toxic. Prospective purchasers of residential property should be aware of this potential danger before deciding to place a bid for this property at the Trustee’s sale. In construing this notice, the masculine gender includes the feminine and the neuter, the singular includes plural, the word “Grantor” includes any successor in interest to the Grantor as well as any other persons owing an obligation, the performance of which is se-cured by said Trust Deed, the words “Trustee” and “Beneficiary” includes their respective successors in interest, if any. Dated: 307.20 By: Nathan F. Smith, Esq., OSB #120112 Successor Trustee Malcolm & Cisneros, A Law Corporation Attention: Nathan F. Smith, Esq., OSB #120112 c/o TRUSTEE CORPS 17100 Gillette Ave, Irvine, CA 92614 949-252-8300 Order Number 95185, Pub Dates: 9/6/2023, 9/13/2023, 9/20/2023, 9/27/2023, MALHEUR ENTERPRISE

*****

TS No. OR07000130-23-1 APN 18S4710DA4000 | 8398 TO No 230206231-OR-MSO TRUSTEE’S NOTICE OF SALE Reference is made to that certain Trust Deed made by, GERALD D. STOWE as Grantor to AMERITITLE, LLC as Trustee, in favor of MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC. (“MERS”), as designated nominee for THE MONEY HOUSE, INC., Beneficiary of the security instrument, its successors and assigns, dated as of July 11, 2022 and recorded on July 20, 2022 as Instrument No. 2022-3316 and the beneficial interest was assigned to LONGBRIDGE FINANCIAL LLC, ITS SUCESSORS AND ASSIGNS and recorded March 2, 2023 as Instrument Number 2023-0562 of official records in the Office of the Recorder of Malheur County, Oregon to-wit: APN: 18S4710DA4000 | 8398 LAND IN MALHEUR COUNTY, OREGON, AS FOLLOWS: IN TWP. 18 S., R.47 E., W.M.: SEC.10: A PARCEL OF LAND IN THE SE 1/4 NE1/4 SE 1/4 MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGINNING AT A POINT WHICH IS 348 FEET WEST OF THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF THE SAID SE 1/4 NE 1/4 SE1/4: THENCE WEST 117 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 135 FEET; THENCE EAST 117 FEET; THENCE NORTH 135 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. Commonly known as: 1210 SE 13TH AVE, ONTARIO, OR 97914 Both the Beneficiary, Longbridge Financial, LLC, and the Trustee, Nathan F. Smith, Esq., OSB #120112, have elected to sell the said real property to satisfy the obligations secured by said Trust Deed and notice has been recorded pursuant to Section 86.752(3) of Oregon Revised Statutes. The default for which the foreclosure is made is the Grantor’s failure to pay: Failed to pay the principal balance which became all due and payable based upon the death of all mortgagors, pursuant to paragraph 7(A)(I) under the Note, and pursuant to paragraph 10(A)(I) of the Deed of Trust. By this reason of said default the Beneficiary has declared all obligations secured by said Trust Deed immediately due and payable, said sums being the following, to-wit: The sum of $146,119.21 together with interest thereon from December 1, 2022 until paid; and all Trustee’s fees, foreclosure costs and any sums advanced by the Beneficiary pursuant to the terms of said Trust Deed. Wherefore, notice is hereby given that, the undersigned Trustee will on January 26, 2024 at the hour of 11:00 AM, Standard of Time, as established by Section 187.110, Oregon Revised Statues, at the “B” Street entrance to the Malheur County Courthouse, 251 “B” Street West, Vale, OR 97918 County of Malheur, sell at public auction to the highest bidder for cash the interest in the said described real property which the Grantor had or had power to convey at the time of the execution by him of the said Trust Deed, together with any interest which the Grantor or his successors in interest acquired after the execution of said Trust Deed, to satisfy the foregoing obligations thereby secured and the costs and expenses of sale, including a reasonable charge by the Trustee. Notice is further given that any person named in Section 86.778 of Oregon Revised Statutes has the right to have the foreclosure proceeding dismissed and the Trust Deed reinstated by payment to the Beneficiary of the entire amount then due (other than such portion of said principal as would not then be due had no default occurred), together with the costs, Trustee’s or attorney’s fees and curing any other default complained of in the Notice of Default by tendering the performance required under the obligation or Trust Deed, at any time prior to five days before the date last set for sale. Without limiting the Trustee’s disclaimer of representations or warranties, Oregon law requires the Trustee to state in this notice that some residential property sold at a Trustee’s sale may have been used in manufacturing methamphetamines, the chemical components of which are known to be toxic. Prospective purchasers of residential property should be aware of this potential danger before deciding to place a bid for this property at the Trustee’s sale. In construing this notice, the masculine gender includes the feminine and the neuter, the singular includes plural, the word “Grantor” includes any successor in interest to the Grantor as well as any other persons owing an obligation, the performance of which is secured by said Trust Deed, the words “Trustee” and “Beneficiary” includes their respective successors in interest, if any. Dated: September 14,2023 By: Nathan F. Smith, Esq., OSB #120112 Successor Trustee Malcolm & Cisneros, A Law Corporation Attention: Nathan F. Smith, Esq., OSB #120112 c/o TRUSTEE CORPS 17100 Gillette Ave, Irvine, CA 92614 949-252-8300 Order Number 95954, Pub Dates: 9/27/2023, 10/4/2023, 10/11/2023, 10/18/2023, MALHEUR ENTERPRISE

