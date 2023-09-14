Classifieds from the Enterprise, for the week of September 14, 2023

Retired Army/ Navy veteran in search of 400-500 square foot garage or outbuilding to live in. Can pay $500 per month. Required- electricity, weather-proof, quiet space. Access to a toilet. Can be rural, near Vale. Will pay for last month’s rent if needed. Call for more information; Ron at 208-602-5362.

*****

Bull Flex Hay Tarp Vale, OR

Suitable for small, round, or big square bales

Made from heavy grade, 1.5 MIL silver/ white UV protected poly-weave material

Designed to last 3-5 years

High tensile strength

Contact Pat Erstrom @ 541-881-9448

*****

Estate and Yard Sale– Vintage/antique items available. Sale runs Friday September 15th – Tuesday September 19th. Opens at 10am until closing. Location: 1361 SW 30th St. Ontario, OR

*****

Automotive parts for sale– cars, pickups, trucks, motorcycles, Wisconsin winches, trailers, transmissions, rear ends, motors, boating,and other projects. Call 541-786-0381.

*****

