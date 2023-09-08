Local 4H kids show skills, learning in fair contests

Nearly 200 students from across Malheur competed in various 4H competitions, from cattle to crafts, during the recent Malheur County Fair.

Their competition was the culmination of months of hard work by county 4-H and FFA students in feeding, grooming and working daily with the animals or honing their arts, crafts and photography skills.

With an economy strongly rooted in agriculture, Malheur County has a long tradition of 4H and FFA students raising animals or working on a project all year to bring to the county fair.

The event allows young people to earn money by selling their animals at the livestock auction and a chance to test their skills, with the best animals earning awards.

Here is a rundown of those students who walked away with the top prizes. Fair officials said they couldn’t provide results from Open Class competitions and FFA adviser Jason Sherman didn’t respond to requests for FFA results.

Beef breeds

Teagan Stokes, Black Angus, senior, yearling heifer, overall grand champion.

Aspen Haueter, Red Angus, junior, yearling heifer, reserve champion.

Isaac Flerchinger, other breeds, junior yearling heifer.

Taylor Stepleton, beef breeds, black angus, junior cow, reserve

Mackie Bowen, beef breeds, red angus, junior cow, reserve.

Market Steer

Teagan Stokes, beef market, grand champion

Brooklyn Maag, beef market, reserve champion

Beef showmanship

Bailey Allaire, senior, reserve champion

William Romans, junior, champion

Brooklyn Maag, intermediate, reserve champion

Avery, Maag, novice, grand champion

Dairy cattle breeds

Rylie Stokes, jersey, older cow, grand champion

Isaac Chamberlain, older cow, champion

Selah Galkowski, older cow, reserve

John Rysdam,Holstein, senior, replacement heifer, champion

Bethany Chamberlain, Holstein, senior, reserve champion/senior replacement breed heifer, reserve

Dairy cattle showmanship

Rylie Stokes, senior, grand champion

Teagan Stokes, intermediate, reserve champion

Dairy goat

Ellie Prentiss, nubian, dry yearling, champion

Maya Bringman, nigerian dwarf, senior kid doe, reserve

Ezra Galkowski, oberhasli, dry yearling doe, champion/nigerian dwarf, best of show

Anthony Cunha, sable, intermediate, doe kid, champion/saanen, senior, doe kid, champion/toggenburg, mature sable, 4H member’s herd, overall reserve/ sable, 4H member’s herd, reserve champion

April Bringman, Nigerian, dwarf, mature, reserve champion

Dairy goat showmanship

Ellie Prentiss, senior, grand champion/reserve champion

Anthony Cunha, senior, reserve champion

April Bringman, junior, reserve

Meat goat

Anthony Cunha, meet goat commercial, senior, champion/best of show

Jeremiah Blackburn, junior, champion

Meat goat market

Ellie Prentiss, market goat, grand champion

Clara Wood, market goat, reserve champion

Meat goat showmanship

Ellie Prentiss, senior, reserve grand champion

Anthony Cunha, senior, reserve champion

Ada Seiders, junior, reserve champion

Ashley Geddes, junior, champion

Sharon Berry, novice, reserve champion

April Bringman, novice, champion

Clara Wood, intermediate, reserve champion

Brayden Geddes, intermediate, champion

Sheep market

James Ward, market lamb, grand champion

Warren Taylor, market lamb, reserve champion

Sheep showmanship

Morgan Babcock, senior, grand champion

Hannah Grace, senior, reserve

Mackena Bates, junior, reserve champion

James Ward, junior, reserve

Swine breeds

Macardy Babcock, other breeds, February gilt, grand champion, overall reserve

Miah Fuentes, other breeds, January gilt, grand champion, overall reserve

Leo Frahm, market hog, grand champion, overall reserve

Payton Hartley, market hog, reserve champion

Swine showmanship

Rylie Stokes, senior, champion

Austin Baker, senior, reserve champion

Tynlee Thomas, junior, reserve champion

Poultry breeds

Duncan Fritts, hen, standardbred, bantam, best of show

Poultry market

Robert Wilcox, rooster, reserve champion

Duncan Fritts, rooster, overall reserve

Poultry showmanship

Duncan Fritts, intermediate, grand champion

Eden Galkowski, junior, reserve champion

Rabbit showmanship

Ezra Galkowski, junior, grand championship

Ranch horse

Paige Eidson, showmanship, senior, grand champion

Mylie Zimmerman, showmanship, senior, reserve champion

Horse ground training

Mya Smith, intermediate, grand champion

Azure Porter, senior, reserve champion

Horse equitation

Azure Porter, English equitation, grand champion

Mya Smith, Western equitation, intermediate, grand champion

Madeline Woodcock, Western equitation, intermediate, reserve champion

Art

Heather Bringman, drawing, intermediate, grand champion

Ezra Galkowski, carving, junior, grand champion

Photography

Ellie Bennett, plants, intermediate, grand champion

Delia Deroin, landscape, senior, reserve champion