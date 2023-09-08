Local 4H kids show skills, learning in fair contests

Nearly 200 students from across Malheur competed in various 4H competitions, from cattle to crafts, during the recent Malheur County Fair.
Their competition was the culmination of months of hard work by county 4-H and FFA students in feeding, grooming and working daily with the animals or honing their arts, crafts and photography skills.
With an economy strongly rooted in agriculture, Malheur County has a long tradition of 4H and FFA students raising animals or working on a project all year to bring to the county fair.
The event allows young people to earn money by selling their animals at the livestock auction and a chance to test their skills, with the best animals earning awards.
Here is a rundown of those students who walked away with the top prizes. Fair officials said they couldn’t provide results from Open Class competitions and FFA adviser Jason Sherman didn’t respond to requests for FFA results.
Beef breeds
Teagan Stokes, Black Angus, senior, yearling heifer, overall grand champion.
Aspen Haueter, Red Angus, junior, yearling heifer, reserve champion.
Isaac Flerchinger, other breeds, junior yearling heifer.
Taylor Stepleton, beef breeds, black angus, junior cow, reserve
Mackie Bowen, beef breeds, red angus, junior cow, reserve.
Market Steer
Teagan Stokes, beef market, grand champion
Brooklyn Maag, beef market, reserve champion
Beef showmanship
Bailey Allaire, senior, reserve champion
William Romans, junior, champion
Brooklyn Maag, intermediate, reserve champion
Avery, Maag, novice, grand champion
Dairy cattle breeds
Rylie Stokes, jersey, older cow, grand champion
Isaac Chamberlain, older cow, champion
Selah Galkowski, older cow, reserve
John Rysdam,Holstein, senior, replacement heifer, champion
Bethany Chamberlain, Holstein, senior, reserve champion/senior replacement breed heifer, reserve
Dairy cattle showmanship
Rylie Stokes, senior, grand champion
Teagan Stokes, intermediate, reserve champion
Dairy goat
Ellie Prentiss, nubian, dry yearling, champion
Maya Bringman, nigerian dwarf, senior kid doe, reserve
Ezra Galkowski, oberhasli, dry yearling doe, champion/nigerian dwarf, best of show
Anthony Cunha, sable, intermediate, doe kid, champion/saanen, senior, doe kid, champion/toggenburg, mature sable, 4H member’s herd, overall reserve/ sable, 4H member’s herd, reserve champion
April Bringman, Nigerian, dwarf, mature, reserve champion
Dairy goat showmanship
Ellie Prentiss, senior, grand champion/reserve champion
Anthony Cunha, senior, reserve champion
April Bringman, junior, reserve
Meat goat
Anthony Cunha, meet goat commercial, senior, champion/best of show
Jeremiah Blackburn, junior, champion
Meat goat market
Ellie Prentiss, market goat, grand champion
Clara Wood, market goat, reserve champion
Meat goat showmanship
Ellie Prentiss, senior, reserve grand champion
Anthony Cunha, senior, reserve champion
Ada Seiders, junior, reserve champion
Ashley Geddes, junior, champion
Sharon Berry, novice, reserve champion
April Bringman, novice, champion
Clara Wood, intermediate, reserve champion
Brayden Geddes, intermediate, champion
Sheep market
James Ward, market lamb, grand champion
Warren Taylor, market lamb, reserve champion
Sheep showmanship
Morgan Babcock, senior, grand champion
Hannah Grace, senior, reserve
Mackena Bates, junior, reserve champion
James Ward, junior, reserve
Swine breeds
Macardy Babcock, other breeds, February gilt, grand champion, overall reserve
Miah Fuentes, other breeds, January gilt, grand champion, overall reserve
Leo Frahm, market hog, grand champion, overall reserve
Payton Hartley, market hog, reserve champion
Swine showmanship
Rylie Stokes, senior, champion
Austin Baker, senior, reserve champion
Tynlee Thomas, junior, reserve champion
Poultry breeds
Duncan Fritts, hen, standardbred, bantam, best of show
Poultry market
Robert Wilcox, rooster, reserve champion
Duncan Fritts, rooster, overall reserve
Poultry showmanship
Duncan Fritts, intermediate, grand champion
Eden Galkowski, junior, reserve champion
Rabbit showmanship
Ezra Galkowski, junior, grand championship
Ranch horse
Paige Eidson, showmanship, senior, grand champion
Mylie Zimmerman, showmanship, senior, reserve champion
Horse ground training
Mya Smith, intermediate, grand champion
Azure Porter, senior, reserve champion
Horse equitation
Azure Porter, English equitation, grand champion
Mya Smith, Western equitation, intermediate, grand champion
Madeline Woodcock, Western equitation, intermediate, reserve champion
Art
Heather Bringman, drawing, intermediate, grand champion
Ezra Galkowski, carving, junior, grand champion
Photography
Ellie Bennett, plants, intermediate, grand champion
Delia Deroin, landscape, senior, reserve champion