Vale man charged in Idaho sexual exploitation of children investigation

BOISE – A 44-year-old local man was among eight people arrested last weekend by Idaho police on charges connected to the sexual exploitation of children.

Daniel DeLong of Vale was arrested by Boise police and faces a federal charge of attempted coercion of a minor. DeLong and seven others were arrested Friday, Aug. 18 and Saturday, Aug. 19, according to a statement issued by the Boise Police Department.

Tyler Asker, 32, Boise and Shawn Long, 40, also of Boise, also face federal charges.

Five other individuals face Idaho state charges.

According to a press release, Boise police conducted the investigation with the Ada County Sheriff’s Office, the federal Department of Homeland Security, the Idaho U.S. Attorney’s Office and the Ada County Prosecutors Office.

According to the press release, an investigation “showed that the involved suspects utilized electronic means and several social media applications to communicate with people they believed to be minors and coordinate a meeting with them for sexual purposes. One suspect traveled across state lines to meet what he believed was a minor child.”

The investigation was spearheaded by the Boise Police Departments’ Special Victim’s Unit. According to Boise police there are several other investigations ongoing connected to this case and “additional charges are possible.”

