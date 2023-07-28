Burnt River names new superintendent

UNITY — The Burnt River Charter School District in Unity has named a new superintendent.

The district announced that Cassie Moore started in the job July 1.

With a career spanning two decades in rural education in eastern Oregon, Moore was most recently the principal of Haines Elementary School and, before then, dean of students at South Baker Intermediate, according to the press release.

The district leaders write that Moore “has a passion for rural education and enables students and teachers to thrive in a supportive and nurturing environment.”

The press release notes Moore will work closely with students, staff, parents and the broader community to enrich education in the region.

District leaders said that Moore would bring a student-centered approach to her leadership that puts a premium on collaboration and innovation.

“I am honored to have been chosen as the superintendent of Burnt River Charter School,” Moore said. ” I am excited to be home and eager to work with our dedicated team to provide exceptional learning for our students and grow opportunities for all students and the greater Burnt River community.”

