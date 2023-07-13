CHILDREN OF POVERTY VIDEO: Educators speak out on challenges in Malheur County

In recent interviews, experts in Malheur County discussed the high rate of child poverty and what factors put the rural county in the top ranks in Oregon for impoverished children.

This video was produced by a team of students from USC’s Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism in a reporting project with the Malheur Enterprise.

You can read the first four parts of this five-part series:

Part 1:

Malheur’s kids in peril as parents, programs struggle with economic, social challenges

Part 2:

Children tucked into RVs, living with friends as Malheur County housing remains inadequate

Part 3:

Children in Malheur County going hungry as families struggle with income, issues

Part 4:

In Malheur County, school workers step in to care for children short of food, clothing

