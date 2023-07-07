Vale High School Business Club fares well at national competition

VALE – Fourteen Vale High School students in the Business Club recently competed at the SkillsUSA national championship.

Sarah Trask, Vale High School business education and technology instructor, said the students qualified for the national contest after competing at the Skills USA State Leadership Conference in April.

The national competition was held last week in Atlanta, Georgia. Trask said 14 students would compete in categories that include robotics, promotions, job skill demonstration, brand design and an academic quiz tournament.

Trask said this is the second year the business club has had students compete on the national level. Last year, she said, three students qualified for the contest. Students must place first in their category at the state contest to be eligible for the national championship.

During the school year, Trask said the business club meets monthly and competes in the SkillsUSA competitions around the state. She also said the club goes to Business Professionals of America competitions in Idaho.

When the club, which has been around for 20 years, hosts several annual fundraisers in the community.

This includes a November wreath sale and the Spring Taco Dinner and Dessert Auction.

Trask said the club had nearly 40 students.

Students gain so much more than just a chance to win an award when competing at the national level, according to Trask. First, she said, they get an opportunity attend an event with 15,000 of their peers from across the country. Many, she said, have never been to Atlanta, herself included. Several of the students have never been on an airplane.

The students get to see competitions in different categories.

“They can see students competing in everything from baking to construction to computer programming,” Trask said. “Then they can talk with these students and learn from a peer what they love about their event.”

Trask said events like the SkillsUSA national competition are invaluable in building the students’ skills, confidence, and networking abilities.

“I’ve watched these students grow, mature and gain immeasurable confidence as they compete in their events,” Trask said.

Karen Kitzel, associate director with SkillsUSA said Wednesday, June 28 that there was one winner from Oregon, Carson Dayton, an automotive technology student from Vale, who earned a bronze medal.

Roster

Lili Diaz, sophomore

Liz Fritts, sophomore

McKenzie Cade, senior

Luis Vera-Antonio, sophomore

Carter Holt, sophomore

Eli Mendieta, senior

Zayne Thode, sophomore

Emma Tucker, sophomore

Cady Tolman, senior

Jessica Dotson, senior

Madison Ahern, sophomore

Autumn Jones, sophomore

Mariana Gomez, sophomore Alexxa Ross, senior

