Adrian and its ducks are ready for big annual river race – loser gets $30

ADRIAN – Even the losers can be winners in this race in Adrian.

The Adrian Lions Club Duck Race is scheduled for Tuesday, July 4.

The annual fundraiser involves dumping rubber ducks into the Snake River in a sort-of race to see which ones reach the river bridge in Adrian first.

Prize money is at stake. First place gets $300, second gets $150 and third gets $100. The last duck to show up at the bridge earns its “owner” $30.

Tickets are $5 each or three for $10. They can be bought from any Lions Club member or at two businesses in Adrian – Don’s Lumber and True Value Hardware and TLC Beauty and Barber.

Members of the Adrian Lions Club organize their flock of rubber ducks, preparing for the annual Duck Race in Adrian on the Fourth of July. Winner of the fundraiser gets $300. (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

Members of the Adrian Lions Club organize their flock of rubber ducks, preparing for the annual Duck Race in Adrian on the Fourth of July. (LORENA APPLEBY/Special to the Enterprise)

