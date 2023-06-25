Obituary from the Enterprise, week of June 25, 2023

Mary “Christine” Winters

Nov. 15, 1947 – June 21, 2023

Mary “Christine” Winters was born to Raymond G and Doris Mae (Fern) Winters on November 15, 1947. She graduated from Harper High School, then attended Treasure Valley Community College. Christine earned a bachelor’s degree from Northwest Nazarene College. Although she taught for a while, she spent most of her adult life milking cows and caring for foster children.

She is survived by two daughters, Tara Winters and Tamera Winters; her brothers Randy Winters (Terry) Clint Winters (Kathie); and sisters Sara Vicary (Bill) Becky McClure (Mark) Ellen Dentinger (Tom); and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Christine passed away on June 21. Graveside services will be held at Valley View Cemetery in Vale on Tuesday, June 27, at 2 p.m. under the direction of Lienkaemper-Thomason.

HOW TO SUBSCRIBE – The Malheur Enterprise delivers quality local journalism – fair and accurate. You can read it any hour, any day with a digital subscription. Read it on your phone, your Tablet, your home computer. Clicksubscribe – $7.50 a month.