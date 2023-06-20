Fun, action and thrills define the Nyssa Nite Rodeo

NYSSA – The 77th annual Nyssa Nite Rodeo roared into town last weekend and delivered plenty of rodeo action at the Oregon Trail Arena Friday and Saturday night.

Big individual winners included Brock Cooper, who claimed a purse of $1,891 on a 71 score in the bull riding event.

The mutton busting champ Friday night was Rhian Dyer with a score of 91 while Chance Hopson won the event Saturday night with a score of 92.

77th Annual Nyssa Nite Rodeo results

Saddle bronc riding – Mark O’Dempsey, first (68), Gabe McKay, second (66) and Mike Reed, third (63)

Bull riding – Brock Cooper, first (71)

Ranch bronc riding – Cahl Williams, first (80), Tegan Nevarez, second (77), Fernando Robles, third (76)

Tie down roping – Ty Holly, first, (7.9), Devon McDaniel, second (8.9), Kurtis Barry, third, (9.0)

Breakaway roping – Eryn Maddock, first, (1.9), Kayla Tiegs, second, (2.0), Jessi Jane Portenier, third, (2.1)

Steer wrestling – Case Schaffeld, first, (8.4), Tommy Jack Rose, second, (11.0), Tommy Jack Rose, third, (11.4)

Team roping – Scott McCulloch, first (5.1), Dex Maddock, Tio Simmons, second (6.3), Jeff Flenniken, Terry Logan, third (6.5).

Novice Saddle Bronc – Sam Kiely, first (62), Brycen Martin, second (59), Brycen Martin, third, (57)

Richard Mejia Team roping (over 40, Friday night) – Brian Torres, first, (10.8), Kim Grubbs, second, (10.8)

Richard Mejia Team roping (All ages, Saturday night) – James Woodworth, first, (9.3), Frank McKay, second, (9.3).

A young rider gets a rough ride at the Nyssa Nite Rodeo held Friday, June 16 and Saturday, June 17, in Nyssa. (The Enterprise/ANGIE SILLONIS)

A bronc rider narrowly misses the hoofs of a horse at the Nyssa Nite Rodeo on Saturday, June 17. (The Enterprise/Angie Sillonis)

A young cowboy is tossed into the arena grounds at the Nyssa Nite Rodeo. The annual rodeo event was held Friday, June 16 and Saturday, June 17. (The Enterprise/ANGIE SILLONIS)

A roper finishes up his run on a calf at the Nyssa Nite Rodeo held the weekend of Friday, June 16 and Saturday, June 17. (The Enterprise/ANGIE SILLONIS)

The Nyssa Nite Rodeo Queen waves at the crowd. The rodeo stretched over two days, Friday, June 16 and Saturday, June 17. (The Enterprise/ANGIE SILLONIS)

A young cowboy holds on tight during the mutton busting event at the Nyssa Nite Rodeo, held Friday, June 16 and Saturday, June 17. (The Enterprise/ANGIE SILLONIS)

The rodeo action arrived early and often at the Nyssa Nite Rodeo the weekend of June 16 and June 17. (The Enterprise/ANGIE SILLONIS)

A cowboy fights to stay in the saddle during the Nyssa Nite Rodeo, Saturday, June 17. (The Enterprise/ANGIE SILLONIS)

The Nyssa Nite Rodeo offered up plenty of action, including roping and other events Friday, June 16 and Saturday, June 17. (The Enterprise/ANGIE SILLONIS)

The competition at the Nyssa Nite Rodeo wasn’t limited to adults. Youngsters also competed in such events as mutton busting. The popular local event was held Friday, June 16 and Saturday, June 17. (The Enterprise/ANGIE SILLONIS)

A mutton busting competitor hangs on for dear life at the Nyssa Nite Rodeo, held Friday, June 16 and Saturday, June 17. (The Enterprise/ANGIE SILLONIS)

A young rider attempts to stay on top of this animal during the Nyssa Nite Rodeo. The rodeo started Friday, June 16 and ended Saturday, June 17. (The Enterprise/ANGIE SILLONIS)

A young girl, sporting a colorful helmet, rides out of the chute during the mutton busting event at the Nyssa Nite Rodeo. The rodeo opened Friday, June 16 and ran through Saturday, June 17. (The Enterprise/ANGIE SILLONIS)

Fast rodeo action highlighted the Nyssa Nite Rodeo, held Friday June 16 and Saturday, June 17. (The Enterprise/ANGIE SILLONIS)

A bareback rider endures a fast, rough arena run at the Nyssa Nite Rodeo. The rodeo was held Friday, June 16 and Saturday, June 17. (The Enterprise/ANGIE SILLONIS)

A roping duo finishes their run at the Nyssa Nite Rodeo. The rodeo was held Friday, June 16 and Saturday, June 17. (The Enterprise/ANGIE SILLONIS)

There was plenty of bucking broncs and bulls at the Nyssa Nite Rodeo, which kicked off Friday, June 16 and ended Saturday, June 17. (The Enterprise/ANGIE SILLONIS)

A young mutton busting competitor isn’t going to be denied and holds on tight as the animal leaps from the chute. There were plenty of fund events at the rodeo, held Friday, June 16 and Saturday, June 17. (The Enterprise/ANGIE SILLONIS)

The fierce competitive edge is splashed across the face of this cowboy at the Nyssa Nite Rodeo. The rodeo opened Friday, June 16 and ran through Saturday, June 17. (The Enterprise/ANGIE SILLONIS)

