PHOTOS: After years of work, 106 students make the walk to get TVCC diplomas

ONTARIO – They came in their gowns and with their smiles.

In the bleachers, relatives and friends took seats, some holding congratulatory signs or inflated balloons.

On Friday, June 16, 106 graduates of Treasure Valley Community College walked across the stage at John J. Easly Memorial Gynasium, getting their diplomas.

Before that march, the students and attendees heard speeches from college officials and from their own student body. Among those

The event was the 60th commencement held by the college. In all, 312 finished the year with their diplomas.

