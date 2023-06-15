Public Notices from the Enterprise, week of June 14, 2023

NOTICE OF BUDGET COMMITTEE MEETING

A public meeting of the Budget Committee of the Owyhee Cemetery Maintenance District, Malheur, State of Oregon, will be held to discuss the budget for the fiscal year July 1, 2023, to June 30, 2024. The meeting will take place at 1025 Owyhee Ave., Nyssa, OR 97913, on Monday, June 19, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. The purpose of the meeting is to receive the budget message and to receive comment from the public on the budget. A copy of the budget document may be obtained by calling 541-212-1105. This is a public meeting were deliberation of the Budget Committee will take place. Any person may appear at the meeting and discuss the proposed programs with the Budget Committee.

Publish date : June 14, 2023

