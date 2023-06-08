Coming up: A fire hall event, art in the park and Billy Evins

Here’s a look at some of the events coming up in Malheur County.

FUNDRAISER: An open house event Saturday, June 10, from 2 to 8 p.m. at the Vale Fire and Ambulance Department, 950 Hope St., will feature cornhole, horseshoes, a dunk tank, raffles and hamburgers and hot dogs. The event is offered by the nonprofit Vale Fire and Ambulance Auxiliary.

FLAG DAY: The Drexel H. Foundation’s annual Art in the Park on Flag Day is set for 9 a.m. to 12 noon on Wednesday, June 14, at Wadleigh Park in Vale. The event includes an art contest with prizes, and admission is free.

BILLY: The annual Billy Evins Memorial Team Roping event is set for June 16 at the Vale Rodeo Grounds. Barrel racing starts at 6 p.m. with five age groups including open, and a $10 entry fee. Team roping draw is at 6 p.m. and the competition begins immediately after the barrels.

The event is the qualifier for barrels and roping events in Vale’s 4th of July Rodeo. Contestants must be Malheur County residents, landowners or graduates of Malheur County high schools. For more information, visit the rodeo’s Facebook page or contact Craig Evins, 541-212-6230.

RODEO: The 77th annual Nyssa Nite Rodeo is coming up June 16-17 in the Oregon Trail Arena. Don’t miss the lighted rodeo parade at 5:30 p.m. with lineup at 5 p.m.

Send event information to [email protected].

HOW TO SUBSCRIBE – The Malheur Enterprise delivers quality local journalism – fair and accurate. You can read it any hour, any day with a digital subscription. Read it on your phone, your Tablet, your home computer. Clicksubscribe – $7.50 a month.