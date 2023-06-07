Ontario Saturday Market starts this weekend

The Ontario Saturday Market is set to kick off Saturday, June 10, from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Moore Park, at 151 S. Oregon St.

The weekly market, which will run thru Sept. 30, will feature 30 vendors selling fresh produce, baked goods and a variety of other locally-made products in its 15th year, according to Teri Anne Finnerty, market manager. Finnerty said the Saturday Market would have live music each week in addition to the vendor booths.

Among the new booths this year, Finnerty said the Malheur County Oregon State University Extension Office would have a weekly booth with educational activities for kids.

“There will be some new faces and some old faces,” Finnerty said.

Finnerty said those interested in becoming a vendor can call 541-889-4058 or email at [email protected].

NEWS TIP? Send an email to [email protected].

