Plenty of fun, culture and entertainment at America’s Global Village festival

ONTARIO – A host of cultures were on display Saturday at Ontario’s Lions Park as part of the annual America’s Global Village festival, Saturday, June 3.
Booths representing cultures from Ireland, Iraq, Mexico, Japan and others offered information, food and prizes to spectators.
The festival also showcased traditional Aztec dancing and Scottish bagpipes for entertainment.
