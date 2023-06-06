Plenty of fun, culture and entertainment at America’s Global Village festival

ONTARIO – A host of cultures were on display Saturday at Ontario’s Lions Park as part of the annual America’s Global Village festival, Saturday, June 3.

Booths representing cultures from Ireland, Iraq, Mexico, Japan and others offered information, food and prizes to spectators.

The festival also showcased traditional Aztec dancing and Scottish bagpipes for entertainment.

Traditional Aztec dancers entertain a big crowd at America’s Global Village festival Saturday, June 3, in Ontario. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

America’s Global Village Festival attracted a big crowd to Lions Park in Ontario Saturday, June 3. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

This cagey canine found some shade to cool off during the America’s Global Village festival Saturday, June 3, in Lion Park in Ontario. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

Janet Komoto, manning the Japanese cultural booth, takes a break to cool off with a nice drink of water during the America’s Global Village festival June 3. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

Liam Morris, 8, of Star, Idaho, learns how to make a traditional Japanese Samurai hat at the Japanese cultural booth at America’s Global Village festival. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

Kristen Caviness shows off some traditional Irish fare at the America’s Global Village festival at Lions Park in Ontario. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

Ontario’s Toby Wing, manning the Japanese booth, holds up one of the unique pennants showcasing Japanese culture at the America’s Global Village festival June 3.. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

Scottish bagpipes and drums also performed at America’s Global Village festival Saturday, June 3, in Ontario. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

A crowd gathers in the shade near the stage at the America’s Global Village Festival Saturday, June 3, in Ontario. (The Enterprise/PAT CALDWELL)

