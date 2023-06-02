Vale High School principal steps down

VALE —As the school year closes, the principal’s offices at Vale High School, Alameda Elementary and Ontario Middle Schools are in a state of transition.

Vale High School Principal Lucas Tackman told the Enterprise Tuesday, May 30, that he would step down to take a position as vice principal at Alameda Elementary School in Ontario.

Meanwhile, according to Vale Superintendent Alisha McBride said, Chad Hartley, associate principal at Ontario Middle School, would take the reins as principal at Vale High School.

Tackman, named principal at Vale High School nearly a year ago after longtime principal Mary Jo Sharpe retired, said he was stepping down to spend more time with his family.

“I don’t feel like I’m at a moment in my life where I can give as much time that’s required to these kids,” Tackman said. “And I don’t think that’s fair to the kids.”

Tackman said the job demands entail more than being in school all day with students. For example, a principal is expected to be at athletic events and school activities, he said.

“Somebody needs to be here to support them,” Tackman said.

He said he got to a point where he felt disconnected from his family. He said he and his partner are looking to start a family. Looking ahead, Tackman said, to remain in the role while trying to have kids of his own “just wouldn’t be good.”

Given that he earned his degree in elementary school education, Tackman said transitioning into his new role would go smoothly.

Tackman also taught sixth grade at Alameda for five years before taking over at Vale High School.

“I’m looking forward to building a great educational experience for kids where I can pour my heart into it for eight hours,” Tackman said, “but then step back and enjoy other aspects of my life that I should probably give some attention to.”

