Public Notices from the Enterprise, week of May 31, 2023

NOTICE TO INTERESTED PERSONS

Christine Colvill has been appointed Personal Representative (hereafter PR) of the Estate of Eugene Boss, Deceased, Probate No.6329, Malheur County (Oregon) Court. All persons whose rights may be affected by the proceeding may obtain additional information from the court records, the PR, or the attorney for the PR. All persons having claims against the estate must present them to the PR at: Richard A. Weill, P.C., Attorney, 102 W Hist Col Rvr Hwy, Troutdale OR 97060 within four months after the first publication date of this notice or they may be barred.

Publish Dates: May 17, 24, and 31, 2023

*****

Notice of Budget Meeting

A public meeting of the Budget Committee for the Dell Brogan Cemetery District, Malheur County, State of Oregon, to discuss the budget for the fiscal year July 1, 2023 to June 30, 2024 will be held at 5112 Maag RD, Vale OR. The meeting will take place on June 5, 2023, at 7 p.m. The purpose of the meeting is to receive the budget message and to receive comment from the public on the budget. This is a public meeting where deliberation of the Budget Commitee will take place. Any person may appear at the meeting and discuss the proposed programs with the Budget Committee. A copy of the budget document may be inspected or obtained on or after June 5, 2023, at 922 Haul RD, Vale OR between the hours of 9 a.m. and 12 p.m.

Publish Dates: May 24 and May 31, 2023

*****

Notice of Budget Hearing

The final budget hearing for the Ironside Rural Road Assessment District #5 will be held on June 9, 2023 at the Road District Shop, 6177 Hwy 26, Ironside, OR at 5 p.m.