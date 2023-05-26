Malheur City ceremony coming up May 28

MALHEUR CITY – The 82nd annual Malheur City Cemetery Decoration Day is slated for Sunday, May 28, at the remote cemetery beginning about 11 a.m.

Organizers want interested individuals to bring stories and photos of the former town to share northwest of Brogan.

The cemetery is all that remains of a city that once contained about 1,000 people. A town that was a hub for local mining and farming, Malheur City faded after a plan to bring irrigation water to the area failed.

The Malheur City School closed after 1951 and a range fire in 1957 destroyed most of the town.

For more information contact Gary Fugate at 541-889-1996 or Susie Eddy at 208-739-1647.

NEWS TIP? Send an email to [email protected].

HOW TO SUBSCRIBE – The Malheur Enterprise delivers quality local journalism – fair and accurate. You can read it any hour, any day with a digital subscription. Read it on your phone, your Tablet, your home computer. Click subscribe – $7.50 a month.