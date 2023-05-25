Vale News: Alumni give scholarships, and rodeo offers ‘sweetheart’ deal

SCHOLARS: The Vale Alumni Association has awarded $36,000 in scholarships to 22 graduating students this year.

The recipients are Ali Aldred, Giselle Bahena, McKenzie Cade, David Chudleigh, Maddie Churchill, Mikayla Cooper, Lainey Cummings, Jessica Dotson, William Friend, Grace Flynn, Sydney Hager, Charles Lamb, Levi Martin, Kinsey Meisinger, Eli Mendieta, Billie Miller, Brenda Gonzalez, Jackie Rojas, Alexxa Ross, Coy Schaffeld, Iziah Shaw and Cadence Tolman.

The association has given scholarships for the last 11 years, for a total of $156,550.00 to 134 deserving students.

SWEETHEARTS: Girls age 4-10 can hang out with royalty and learn the ropes at Vale’s 4th of July Rodeo.

The Star Spangled Sweethearts package, available for a $50 fee, will include time with Vale Queen Amanda Longoni and local rodeo queens at a luncheon and a taco tailgate before the July 4 rodeo, recognition during the pre-rodeo, and a tiara and sash.

Girls do not need to have horses to participate.

Girls can sign up by June 2 by contacting coordinator Darby Justus, 541-216-1635.

MEMORIAL: American Legion Post 96’s annual Memorial Day service and honor guard will be at 11 a.m. Monday, May 29, at Valley View Cemetery in Vale. The speaker will be Vale Mayor Tom Vialpando.

NEWS TIP? Send an email to [email protected].

HOW TO SUBSCRIBE – The Malheur Enterprise delivers quality local journalism – fair and accurate. You can read it any hour, any day with a digital subscription. Read it on your phone, your Tablet, your home computer. Click subscribe – $7.50 a month.