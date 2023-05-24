Nyssa, Vale and Adrian track teams qualify for state tourney

VALE—The Vale boys and Nyssa girls track and field teams won district titles Friday, May 19, in competition at Vale High School.

Several athletes from Vale and Nyssa qualified for the state track and field tournament Thursday, May 25, at Hayward Field in Eugene.

Competing against four other schools, the Vale boys’ squad finished first with 189 team points, while the Nyssa boys ended tin second place with 146.

Meanwhile, the Nyssa girls scored 182 points to finish in first place, and the Vale girls scored 137.5, placing in third, behind Burns, with 153.

In the boys’ 100-meter race, Nyssa junior Anthony Arizmendi took second, finishing with a time of 11.84. Vale sophomore Jake Devos took third, with a time of 11.91.

Vale sophomore Skyler Cade put up a state qualifying time in the boy’s 200-meter race when he finished first at 23.27. Meanwhile, teammate Colten Stepleton, a junior, finished third with a time of 23.99.

Cade and teammate Charlie Lamb, a senior, both also qualified in the 400-meter race.

In the 110-meter hurdles, Nyssa senior Orin Stipe qualified for the state meet, finishing second overall. Stipe also finished first in the 300-meter hurdles, qualifying him for the state contest.

In the 4×100 relay race, the Nyssa team of Isaac Walker, Austin Baker, Diego Arceo and Anthony Arizmendi qualified, finishing first. Meanwhile, the Vale hurdle team of Stepleton, Lamb, Cade and Devos finished third and qualified for the state contest.

In the boys’ shot put, Kase Scheffeld of Valke qualified, finishing second. Shaffeld’s teammate, junior Brooks Haueter, took first in discus and punched a ticket to the state tournament. In the javelin throw, Nyssa junior Ashton Wilson finished second and qualified, and teammate Baker qualified in the pole vault.

In the long jump, Arceo finished first and Stipe placed second, both qualifying in the event.

For the girls, Vale junior Haylee Cleaver took first in the 100-meter race with a time of 12.79, while Ella Draper, a Nyssa senior, finished second with a time of 13.24, both qualifying for state. Cleaver finished first in the 200-meter race, clocking 26.18 to qualify for state.

In 100-meter hurdles, Vale sophomore took first, with a time of 17.53.

The Vale 4×100 relay team of Cleaver, Johnson, junior Ava Collins and Claire Johnson took first with a time of 51.30. Meanwhile, Nysaa’s team of Addison Munk, Draper, Julianna Bowns and senior Asbel Tellez Jaquez took second with a time of 52.93. Both teams qualified for the state tourney.

Nyssa sophomore Avonlea Long will compete in the shot put at state after finishing second. In high jump Nyssa seniors Tellez Jaquez and Gracie Johnson finished second and third, respectively. both are headed to state.

Nyssa junior Ambrie Draper and sophomore Brynlee Hartley placed first and second in pole vault, qualifying for state

In the long jump, Bowns and Ambrie Draper placed second and third, respectively and both will move on to the state contest.

At the Special District No. 4 meet Friday, May 19, the boys team finished second with an overall score of 104 points, while the girls took third with 79.

Jace Martin, an Adrian senior, took first place in the 100, 200 and 400-meter races with times of 11.12, 21.19 and 50.08. Adrian freshman Silvestre Rico took first in the triple jump.

For the girls, Addy Martin, an Adrian sophomore, took first in the 100-meter race with a time of 12.64. Addy also won the 200-meter race with a time of 26.26. Kiara Rios, a freshman, won the 400-meter race with a time of 1:02.

Presley Speelmon, a junior, won the 800-meter race with a time of 2:33. Speelmon also took first in the 1,500-meter race, clocking a time of 5:07.