Fans converge on Jordan Valley for the Big Loop Rodeo

JORDAN VALLEY – A whole lot of rodeo glory was in store for the fans who packed the stands at the recent Big Loop Rodeo.

The rodeo, sort of the unofficial kick off to the area rodeo season, began Friday, May 19, and ran to Sunday, May 21, in Jordan Valley.

Riders pursued big purses in a variety of different catagories and the weather helped out with mostly clear skies and moderate temperatures.

Devon McDaniel of Caldwell, Idaho, clinched the all-around honors at the rodeo. Other winners included: Team roping – Devon McDaniel and Sammie Saunders; Calf roping – Tyler Eiguren; Bull riding – Billy Quillan; Junior barrels – Gracy Eisenbrandt; Open barrels – Jaime Gee; Breakaway – Kayla Tiegs; Stock saddle bronc riding – Quinton Adkins; Saddle bronc – Clancy Glenn; Junior steer – Matthew Stoddart.

Rodeo fans were not disappointed during the Big Loop Rodeo in Jordan Valley May 19 though May 21, as there was plenty of spills and thrills. (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

Roping was just one of a variety of exciting events at the Jordan Valley Big Loop Rodeo. (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

Individuals from just about all age groups participated in the Big Loop Rodeo in Jordan Valley. (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

A cowboy tries to hold on to a bucking bronc during the Big Loop Rodeo in Jordan Valley. (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

Team ropers compete at the Big Loop Rodeo in Jordan Valley. The rodeo kicked off Friday, May 19 and ran through Sunday, May 21. (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

A cowboy struggles to stay in the saddle at the Big Loop Rodeo in Jordan Valley. (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

The rodeo action was fast and furious at the Jordan Valley Big Loop Rodeo. (ANGIE SILLONIS/The Enterprise)

Good weather, including moderate temps, greeted fans at the Big Loop Rodeo in Jordan Valley. (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

Fun, fast rodeo action proved to be in ample supply at the Big Loop Rodeo in Jordan Valley. (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

The Jordan Valley Big Loop Rodeo put patriotism at center stage with a tribute to the nation’s flag. (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

A cowboy hits the dirt after he is ejected from the saddle at the Big Loop Rodeo in Jordan Valley. (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

A pair of team ropers try to lasso a calf at the Jordan Valley Big Loop Rodeo. (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

The Jordan Valley Big Loop Rodeo attracted a big crowd and a host of cowboys who competed for big purses in various events. (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

Fans at the Big Loop Rodeo gained the opportunity to see some first class rodeo action, including barrel racing. (ANGIE SILLONIS/The Enterprise)

A bull rider holds on tight during the Big Loop Rodeo. (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

Rodeo fans received their money’s worth at the Big Loop Rodeo in Jordan Valley May 19, May 20 and May 21. The rodeo featured plenty of entertainment for every age group. (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

Fast-paced action, such as barrel racing, provided rodeo fans with plenty of fun at the Big Loop Rodeo in Jordan Valley. (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

A cowboy wrestles a calf to the round to get tied during the Big Loop Rodeo. (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

A bronc rider hits the ground as his horse goes airborne above his body during the Big Loop Rodeo in Jordan Valley. (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

A horseman ropes a calf during the Big Loop Rodeo in Jordan Valley. (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

The Big Loop Rodeo offered up lots of fast action for area fans. (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

A cowboy scrambles for position on his horse during the Big Loop Rodeo. (ANGIE SILLONIS/The Enterprise)

A horseman sits between victory and defeat as he grapples to stay in the saddle at the Big Loop Rodeo. (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

