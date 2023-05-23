Obituary from the May 24, 2023 Enterprise: James A. Ragan

James A. Ragan

March 19,1949-May 10,2023

It is with great sorrow that we announce the untimely passing of James “Jimmy” Ragan. The Lord called Jimmy home to be with his family and friends on the other side May 10, 2023. Although it was a tragic and sudden loss to us all, Jimmy was out doing what he loved and enjoyed, working hard on his property located off the Malheur River, which he treasured and so gratefully shared with others.

James Alfred Ragan was born March 19, 1949, in Fresno, California, to Jim Ragan Sr. and Della Bianchi. He was the eldest of five siblings and a father of three. Jimmy and his high school sweetheart, Barbara Ragan, met in San Jose, California and had two beautiful daughters together, Lisa and Sabrina Ragan. In 1974 Jimmy moved his family to an old stone house in Jamieson, Oregon. During those first years many of the local ranchers just saw him as a long-haired hippie biker from California, but Jimmy and his new community learned to respect one another and he made many lifelong friends. Jim worked for the irrigation district for approximately 35 years and worked hard to buy an old homestead ranch off the Malheur River outside of Harper, Oregon, where he built a beautiful home. After moving to the ranch, Jim welcomed his third daughter to the family, Devan Noblit. Jimmy resided on the ranch and meticulously maintained the property until the date of his passing.

A strong, sensitive, and passionate man; Jimmy had a great love for family, hard work, adventure and music. He loved to dance, sing, get shit done, and wasn’t ashamed to cry. Jimmy was stubborn to the core but always did his best to do right. As honest and loyal as they come, you could turn to Jimmy for advice and count on him to keep your secrets; a rare quality to find. He held annual family gatherings every year on the 4th of July starting small at the Jamieson house and growing to highly anticipated and attended parties at the ranch. His brother Larry would put on a fireworks show so spectacular that people would line up on the highway to watch. Those that were lucky enough to be a part of these gatherings will remember and treasure those memories forever. With countless adventures and stories to tell, Jimmy has touched the lives of many.

Jim was truly one of a kind, a free spirit, and he will be deeply missed by all. He is survived by his sisters; Debbie Giacomo-Buehre and Julie Lockwood, his daughters, Sabrina Ragan, Lisa Ragan, and Devan Noblit, two granddaughters; Janee and Dylan and three great grandchildren. Jimmy is also survived by numerous cousins, nieces and nephews, and beloved friends. We hope he’s riding free in the sky with his parents Della and Jim, sister Jheri Baugh, brother Larry Ragan, and all his closest friends.

As some of you may know, Jim recently had been attending church and brought the lord back into his life. We are planning a service at the Catholic Church located at 690 A Street W. in Vale, Oregon, on Tuesday, June 13, at 11 a.m. The burial service will follow at the Dell cemetery in Jamieson (at approximately 1 p.m.). It would be greatly appreciated if you could join us for these services.

