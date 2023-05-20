Commencement is May 28 for Adrian’s Class of 2023

Adrian High School will hold Commencement for its Class of 2023 at 6 p.m. Sunday, May 28, at Gene Mills Court.

Leading the class of 15 graduates are valedictorians Jace Martin and Sadie Wagster and salutatorian Luis Amaral.

Valedictorians

Jace Martin, son of Ryan and Jennifer Martin, plans to attend the U.S. Air Force Academy and partipate in track. He has been involved in football, basketball, track, baseball, FFA, class and student body offices, and community service projects.

Mercedes Jade Wagster, daughter of Rebekah and Matthew Wagster, plans to attend Oliver Finley Academy and become a licensed esthetician. She has been involved in softball track, cross country, FFA, 4-H, National Honor Society and community service activities.

Salutatorian

Luis Angel Amaral Ramirez, son of Gerardo Amaral and Alma Ramirez, plans to attend the College of Idaho. He has been involved in basketball, National Honor Society, Sources of Strength and has been a south soccer coach.

