Obituary: Robert “Bob” Mayhall

Robert Earl Mayhall

Robert “Bob” Earl Mayhall, 90, of Jamieson, passed peacefully in his home surrounded by family and wife of 65 years on May 7, 2023.

Bob is preceded in death by his parents Thelma and Charles, infant brother Charles, siblings Warren and Florence, and grandson Donald. He is survived by wife Marilyn, daughters Cynthia (Steve) and Kathleen, grandchildren Robert, Mary (Kevin), Harry, Liberty (Donny), and Hans, great-grandchildren Colton, Kal, Kash, and Kam, two nieces, two nephews and their families. Arrangements by Lienkaemper Chapel, Ontario.

