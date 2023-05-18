Nyssa News: Volunteers needed for pantry, Memorial Day

Volunteers are needed to decorate veteran’s graves at Nyssa’s Hilltop Cemetery on Friday, May 26, starting at 9 a.m.

The Memorial Day service at the cemetery will start at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 29, with a service following at Snake River Landing. Max Arvidson is the guest speaker.

Volunteers will also be needed to help with cleanup after Memorial Day. The date and time for cleanup will be announced at decoration time.

• The Nyssa Community Food Pantry is looking for volunteers to help on pantry days, Wednesday and Thursday. They also need part-time volunteers to fill in during the summer months. Stop by the pantry, located at the corner of 5th and Main to learn more.

The pantry is also seeking donations of personal hygiene items. Items needed include toilet paper, toothbrushes and toothpaste, hairspray and shampoo. If you travel and stay in motels, those small soaps, shampoo and lotion are great for the pantry to have on hand for clients.

To submit your Nyssa news for this column, contact Susan Barton at 541-372-5455 or [email protected]

