Coming up: Big Loop Rodeo, murals, memorials pack May calendar

BIG LOOP: The local rodeo season kicks off Friday, May 19, through Sunday, May 21, when the 60th annual Big Loop Rodeo roars into town. The rodeo starts at 1 p.m. each day.

The rodeo will feature saddle bronc, calf roping, women’s breakaway roping and junior barrel racing along with the usual staples of bull riding, team roping and wild cow milking.

Many of the events will provide big payouts to winners.

The Big Loop Rodeo Parade starts at 11 a.m. Saturday.

Also planned: a buckaroo breakfast on Saturday and Sunday, a tri-tip barbecue Saturday night after the rodeo, and a rodeo dance both Friday and Saturday nights after the rodeo. Cowboy church will be held at 10 a.m. Sunday in the Jordan Valley High School gym.

MURALS: The next meeting of the Vale Heritage Reflections Mural Society is at 6 p.m. Monday, May 22, at the Vale Seniors and Community Center, 100 Longfellow St. S. Anyone interested in helping preserve and promote Vale’s history murals is welcome to attend.

The group is raising money for the mural work through donations and sales of postcards and copies of the book “Vale – Born and Raised on the Oregon Trail,” available at Luzetta’s Flowers and Gifts and Malheur Drug.

MEMORIAL: American Legion Post 96’s annual Memorial Day service and honor guard will be at 11 a.m. Monday, May 29, at Valley View Cemetery in Vale. The speaker will be Mayor Tom Vialpando.

National Poppy Day is May 25.

On May 26, Legion members will be joined by volunteers and 4-H groups as they put out flags and crosses at 6 p.m. at the cemetery. Dell Cemetery at Jamieson and Brogan’s cemetery also will be decorated.

ROAD RACE: Runners of all ages can enter the Willowcreek Dirt Road Race set for June 3, organized by the Vale High School cross country team. Registration will open at 6:30 a.m. at Willowcreek School. The 5K, 10K and 10K runs will begin at 8 a.m., and a kids’ run will be at 9:30 a.m. For information, visit the Vale High School XC on Facebook.

MEETINGS

Sunday, May 21

• Community bingo, 2 p.m., American Legion & Auxiliary Post 96, 436 Main St. N., Vale.

Tuesday, May 23

• Vale City Council, 7 p.m. City Hall.

Wednesday, May 24

• Malheur County Court meeting, 9 a.m., County Courthouse, Vale.

HOW TO SUBSCRIBE – The Malheur Enterprise delivers quality local journalism – fair and accurate. You can read it any hour, any day with a digital subscription. Read it on your phone, your Tablet, your home computer. Clicksubscribe – $7.50 a month.