Two incumbents and two newcomers win school and college board races

Malheur County saw four contested races for seats on the Nyssa, Juntura and Adrian School Boards and the Treasure Valley Community College Board.

If unofficial results hold up, Jeremy Peterson will see another four years on the Nyssa board, with 222 votes over Roberto Escobedo, a Nyssa city councilor, with 108.

Meanwhile, in Juntura, unofficial results show incumbent Emilee McKay has 27 votes, well ahead of challenger Karly Bentz, who got four, to win another four-year term.

In Adrian, Misty Yost edged out incumbent Bobby Davis with 81 votes to Davis’s 62.

In the final contested race, Torie Ramirez got 1,100 votes over Antonio ‘AJ’ Sunseri, who received 523.

Sunseri, an employee of the Argus Observer, is also running unopposed for a seat on the Ontario School Board. Eddie Melendrez, an Ontario city councilor, did not file for another two-year term on that board.

Additionally, incumbents Nyssa board members Maribel Ramirez and Don Ballou will both are running unopposed for another four-year term.

