Sports scoreboard

Softball
Tuesday, May 9
La Grande 9, Vale 0
Grant Union 6, Vale 1
Friday, May 12
Enterprise 21, Nyssa 0
Enterprise 17, Nyssa 1
Ontario 7, Baker/Powder Valley 3
Ontario 14, Baker/Powder Valley 2
Heppner 16, Adrian 4
Heppner 15, Adrian 0
Baseball
Friday, May 12
Enterprise 9, Nyssa 5
Enterprise 5, Nyssa 1
Baker/Powder Valley 8, Ontario 5
Baker/Powder Valley 10, Ontario 0
Track and Field
Friday, May 12 – Baker Invitational
Girls
First – Nyssa, 76
Second – Crane, 33
Third – Baker, 28
Fourth – Joseph, 25
Fifth – Powder Valley, 55
Boys
First – Baker, 39.5
Second – Weston McEwen, 36.5
Third – Union, 31
Fourth – Nyssa, 28
Fifth – La Grande, 24
