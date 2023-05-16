Sports scoreboard

Softball

Tuesday, May 9

La Grande 9, Vale 0

Grant Union 6, Vale 1

Friday, May 12

Enterprise 21, Nyssa 0

Enterprise 17, Nyssa 1

Ontario 7, Baker/Powder Valley 3

Ontario 14, Baker/Powder Valley 2

Heppner 16, Adrian 4

Heppner 15, Adrian 0

Baseball

Friday, May 12

Enterprise 9, Nyssa 5

Enterprise 5, Nyssa 1

Baker/Powder Valley 8, Ontario 5

Baker/Powder Valley 10, Ontario 0

Track and Field

Friday, May 12 – Baker Invitational

Girls

First – Nyssa, 76

Second – Crane, 33

Third – Baker, 28

Fourth – Joseph, 25

Fifth – Powder Valley, 55

Boys

First – Baker, 39.5

Second – Weston McEwen, 36.5

Third – Union, 31

Fourth – Nyssa, 28

Fifth – La Grande, 24

