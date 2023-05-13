Nyssa’s Class of 2023 will march on May 28

Nyssa High School will graduate 83 students in Commencement ceremonies at 1 p.m. Sunday, May 28, in the school gymnasium.
The class is led by six valedictorians and one salutatorian, as follows:
Valedictorians
• Brady Cooper, son of Jason and Shanda Cooper, plans to attend Boise State University with a medical/science focus and earn a bachelor’s degree in three years. He has been involved in cross country, tennis, FFA, student government, National Honor Society, HOSA, FBLA and more.
• Elayna Draper, daughter of Kate and Derrick Draper plans to attend BYU Provo and graduate in three years, becoming a CPA. Future goals are to attend law school and become an agricultural lawyer. Her activities have included soccer, track and field, Key Club, student council, choir, music lessons and an internship with state Rep. Mark Owens.
• Emma Goldthorpe, daughter of David and Jennifer Goldthorpe, plans to attend the University of Utah to earn a bachelor’s degree in psychology. She also plans to attend the university’s Asia Campus, spending a semester in South Korea. Her activities have included Key Club, FFA, Honor Society, student council, volleyball, tennis and Jazz Band.
• Amber Lovitt, daughter of Lance and Wendy Lovitt, plans to attend University of Utah and major in biology, with an emphasis in neuroscience. Her activities have included HOSA, Keyclub, student council, playing cello, and clogging.
• Emma Lynn Romans, daughter of Kurt and Rachel Romans, plans to attend Brigham Young University, study illustration and audition for the BYU International Folk Dance Team. She also plans a church mission, and aspires to be a book illustrator. Her activities have included dance, NHS, student body secretary and teaching dance.
• Lauren Sapp, daughter of Travis and Sara Sapp, plans to attend Treasure Valley Community College, where she will earn an associate’s degree and play softball for the Chukars. She plans to go on to a university for a bachelor’s and master’s degree, possibly in education. She has played volleyball, softball and basketball and been in FCA, Honor Society, Key Club and student council.
Salutatorian
• Osvaldo Bahena-Gonzalez, son of Minerva Gonzalez, plans to attend Treasure Valley Community College for two years and then go to Oregon State University to earn a bachelor’s degree and master’s in education. Activities have included Key Club, student council, NHS, Pep Club and art.
Following is the list of graduates released by the school.
The Graduates
Jesse G. Aragon
Diego Arceo
Maddox K. Atagi
Luis M. Bahena
Osvaldo Bahena
Arlette Banuelos Elizondo
Andrea M. Barajas
Ronaldo Bueno
Christian T. Bunn
Darwin N. Butler
Gizelle Cabanilla
Mauricio E. Caldera
Briana Y. Campos Correa
Valeria Campuzano Penaloza
Callie B. Cassity
Alianna A. Castillo
Gabriela Celedonio
Brady N. Cooper
Coltin G. Cooper
Daniela De Santiago Gonzalez
Juan M. Diaz Diaz
Riley P. Donohoo
Elayna R. Draper
Ciara J. Duenaz
Kaitlyn Esplin
Mary E. Esplin
Kayno Flores Elizondo
Jose R. Garcia
Nevaeh Garcia
Emma F. Goldthorpe
Payo A. Gonzalez
Infinity Hamilton
Makayla J. Hansen
Elias R. Hernandez
Ruperto Hernandez Lopez
Monica Ibanez Reyes
Jerardo Iniguez
Gracie M. Johnson
Michaela R. Johnson
Zachary R. Kausler
Ailie R. Lino-Joyce
Amber L. Lovitt
Celeste Luna
Yvette Martinez Rosales
Von K. Maxon
Kaylee A. McPherson
Martin Mendez Jr.
Adan C. Montes
Noe A. Montes Perfecto
Adrian Munoz Murillo
Gabriel Ortega Alatorre
Estrella-Yetlanezy Pacheco Montero
Orlando Perfecto Salgado
Ernest Ramirez Jr.
Thalia L. Ramirez
Keiona I. Reyes Salinas
Jenna R. Rios
Rafael Rivera Ruiz
David A. Rodriguez
Matias J. Rogel Ramirez Jr.
Emma Lynn Romans
Jacob D. Root
Howard Rushton
Michael A. Sanders
Lauren F. Sapp
Shelby J. Shuster
Samuel A. Sotelo Ceron
Nancy Sotelo Trinidad
Issac D. Soto
Orin S. Stipe
Kylee E. Swift
Asbel Tellez Jaquez
Mason W. Thompson
Maria G. Trinidad
Rylee J. Tullett
Melissa Y. Ulloa
Gabriela Ureiro Galvez
Kiara L. Urrutia
Breanna R. Valero
Kylee Zosel
