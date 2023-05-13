Nyssa’s Class of 2023 will march on May 28

Nyssa High School will graduate 83 students in Commencement ceremonies at 1 p.m. Sunday, May 28, in the school gymnasium.

The class is led by six valedictorians and one salutatorian, as follows:

Valedictorians

• Brady Cooper, son of Jason and Shanda Cooper, plans to attend Boise State University with a medical/science focus and earn a bachelor’s degree in three years. He has been involved in cross country, tennis, FFA, student government, National Honor Society, HOSA, FBLA and more.

• Elayna Draper, daughter of Kate and Derrick Draper plans to attend BYU Provo and graduate in three years, becoming a CPA. Future goals are to attend law school and become an agricultural lawyer. Her activities have included soccer, track and field, Key Club, student council, choir, music lessons and an internship with state Rep. Mark Owens.

• Emma Goldthorpe, daughter of David and Jennifer Goldthorpe, plans to attend the University of Utah to earn a bachelor’s degree in psychology. She also plans to attend the university’s Asia Campus, spending a semester in South Korea. Her activities have included Key Club, FFA, Honor Society, student council, volleyball, tennis and Jazz Band.

• Amber Lovitt, daughter of Lance and Wendy Lovitt, plans to attend University of Utah and major in biology, with an emphasis in neuroscience. Her activities have included HOSA, Keyclub, student council, playing cello, and clogging.

• Emma Lynn Romans, daughter of Kurt and Rachel Romans, plans to attend Brigham Young University, study illustration and audition for the BYU International Folk Dance Team. She also plans a church mission, and aspires to be a book illustrator. Her activities have included dance, NHS, student body secretary and teaching dance.

• Lauren Sapp, daughter of Travis and Sara Sapp, plans to attend Treasure Valley Community College, where she will earn an associate’s degree and play softball for the Chukars. She plans to go on to a university for a bachelor’s and master’s degree, possibly in education. She has played volleyball, softball and basketball and been in FCA, Honor Society, Key Club and student council.

Salutatorian

• Osvaldo Bahena-Gonzalez, son of Minerva Gonzalez, plans to attend Treasure Valley Community College for two years and then go to Oregon State University to earn a bachelor’s degree and master’s in education. Activities have included Key Club, student council, NHS, Pep Club and art.

Following is the list of graduates released by the school.

The Graduates

Jesse G. Aragon

Diego Arceo

Maddox K. Atagi

Luis M. Bahena

Osvaldo Bahena

Arlette Banuelos Elizondo

Andrea M. Barajas

Ronaldo Bueno

Christian T. Bunn

Darwin N. Butler

Gizelle Cabanilla

Mauricio E. Caldera

Briana Y. Campos Correa

Valeria Campuzano Penaloza

Callie B. Cassity

Alianna A. Castillo

Gabriela Celedonio

Brady N. Cooper

Coltin G. Cooper

Daniela De Santiago Gonzalez

Juan M. Diaz Diaz

Riley P. Donohoo

Elayna R. Draper

Ciara J. Duenaz

Kaitlyn Esplin

Mary E. Esplin

Kayno Flores Elizondo

Jose R. Garcia

Nevaeh Garcia

Emma F. Goldthorpe

Payo A. Gonzalez

Infinity Hamilton

Makayla J. Hansen

Elias R. Hernandez

Ruperto Hernandez Lopez

Monica Ibanez Reyes

Jerardo Iniguez

Gracie M. Johnson

Michaela R. Johnson

Zachary R. Kausler

Ailie R. Lino-Joyce

Amber L. Lovitt

Celeste Luna

Yvette Martinez Rosales

Von K. Maxon

Kaylee A. McPherson

Martin Mendez Jr.

Adan C. Montes

Noe A. Montes Perfecto

Adrian Munoz Murillo

Gabriel Ortega Alatorre

Estrella-Yetlanezy Pacheco Montero

Orlando Perfecto Salgado

Ernest Ramirez Jr.

Thalia L. Ramirez

Keiona I. Reyes Salinas

Jenna R. Rios

Rafael Rivera Ruiz

David A. Rodriguez

Matias J. Rogel Ramirez Jr.

Emma Lynn Romans

Jacob D. Root

Howard Rushton

Michael A. Sanders

Lauren F. Sapp

Shelby J. Shuster

Samuel A. Sotelo Ceron

Nancy Sotelo Trinidad

Issac D. Soto

Orin S. Stipe

Kylee E. Swift

Asbel Tellez Jaquez

Mason W. Thompson

Maria G. Trinidad

Rylee J. Tullett

Melissa Y. Ulloa

Gabriela Ureiro Galvez

Kiara L. Urrutia

Breanna R. Valero

Kylee Zosel

