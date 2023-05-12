Mal’s Diner Spring Fling on tap for some weekend fun

VALE – Six years ago, Vale resident Malinda Castleberry took a chance and bought the old Dairy Queen building on A Street.

Back then it was a gamble. Around 20 percent of new small businesses fail within the first year according to the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Castleberry opened Mal’s Diner and attributes her subsequent success to support from the community.

“The community embraced us and allowed us to thrive,” she said.

That is why she will host the second annual Mal’s Diner Spring Fling celebration Saturday, May 13, beginning at 11 a.m.

The free event will be next to Mal’s Diner on North Court Street.

Castleberry, who also operates the Starlite Café in Vale, said she started the event to break out of the Covid doldrums in 2022.

“All of us were cooped up, off and on, for what seemed like two years. So last year I wanted to do something to get everyone together and have some fun,” said Castleberry.

This year’s event will highlight six live bands, a car show and more than 20 vendors, said Castleberry.

The vendors, she said, will be selling jewelry, homemade toys, woodcrafts, and boutique items.

In conjunction with the Spring Fling, Perk Beverage Company will serve a Mother’s Day brunch from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. In Full Bloom Greenhouse & Garden at the corner of South and Smith Streets in Vale – will present its Spring Garden Party with vendors and crafters from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.

