Local fundraiser for vets expanded to include police in honor of Nyssa cop killed on duty

ONTARIO – A local program providing therapy to military veterans is being expanded to serve police in honor of Joseph “JJ” Johnson, the Nyssa police reserve officer killed on duty in April.

The major fundraiser to support the program is scheduled for Saturday, May 13.

For nearly a decade, TFP Therapeutic Services, a nonprofit mental health provider in Ontario has hosted “Shindig,” an annual fundraiser to raise money for free counseling for veterans and their families without mental health insurance.

Johnson was a counselor at TFP. Organizers with TFP decided to honor Johnson by adding the free service for first responders, according to Lucy Banks, an administrative assistant with TFP.

According to Banks, the fundraiser was set up after TFP leaders noticed that the health benefits for many veterans didn’t cover mental health services.

The expanded program will serve police officers, firefighters and medics along with their families, will be included.

The event is scheduled for Saturday at 5:30 p.m. in the Red Barn at the Malheur County Fairgrounds at 795 N.W. Ninth St. in Ontario. There will be a bar, food trucks, line dancing lessons at 6 p.m., an auction at 7 p.m. and live music at 8:15 p.m.

The event is for those over 18 and tickets cost $20 and can be purchased at the door or in advance at the TFP office at 390 N.E. 2nd St. or by calling 541-889-1050.

