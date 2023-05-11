Jordan Valley class of 2023 ready to graduate

Jordan Valley High School’s Class of 2023 will graduate in a ceremony at 5 p.m. Friday, May 12, at the school.

The class of five is led by valedictorian Jill Lee Gammett and salutatorian Trey Thompson, and includes Christopher Mackenzie, Oksana Hodsdon and Greyden Johnsrud.

Gammett, daughter of Will and Brett Gammett, plans to work on the family ranch after high school and is considering equine production studies at Treasure Valley Community College. Activities included FFA, community service projects, volleyball, and state honors in track and field and basketball.

Thompson, son of Trevor and Kerry Thompson, plans to work as a mobile welder, having attained welding certification and honed his skills during high school.

He has been involved in FFA and community service projects, is an avid and fisherman, and enjoys hunting.

