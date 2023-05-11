Grads chosen for induction to Vale High School Hall of Fame

The Vale High School Alumni Association has announced the honorees for its 2023 Hall of Fame celebration.

Selected for induction year are: Gene Bates, a gifted athlete and long-time educator; Bob Butler, a long-time attorney and community leader; and Dennis and Bobbi Buttice, lifelong Vale residents community boosters.

All are graduates of Vale High School.

Gene Bates (Submitted photo)

Bates was an Ontario teacher and principal for 30 years after his early athletic endeavors, which included being a part of three Vale High School state football and baseball championship teams.

After high school, he played baseball for Oregon State University before signing a contract with the Cleveland Indians.

Butler graduated from the University of Oregon Law School and returned to Vale, beginning his law practice with Charlie Swan, a lifelong legal legend in the Vale area.

Bob Butler (Submitted photo)

Butler has practiced law for 56 years, representing some families into the fifth generation. He also has been a longtime leader on various local boards, associations, and religious positions.

Dennis and Bobbi Buttice have volunteered countless hours, given financial support and held leadership positions on many local organizations and boards.

They are long-time active members of the alumni association, which is dedicated to providing educational scholarship aid to Vale High School graduates.

Bobbi and Dennis Buttice (Submitted photo)

The inductees will be honored at the organization’s sixth annual Hall of Fame Banquet and Auction on Saturday, Oct. 21, at the Four Rivers Cultural Center in Ontario.

Tickets are on sale now and must be purchased prior to the event.

To reserve tickets, call Bobbi Buttice at 541-823-2900.

