Vale and Nyssa teams finish strong at track meet

The Vale and Nyssa High School boys and girls track teams notched second-place finishes at the Saint Alphonsus Invitational Saturday, May 6, in Ontario.

La Grande claimed first place for the girls with 166 team points while Nyssa took second with 106. Baker girls took third with 67 points, while Vale and Powder Valley took fourth and fifth, respectively, with 59 and 55 points.

Baker took first place for the boys with 159 points, while Vale took second with 107 team points. La Grande boys scored 89 points to claim third, while Nyssa notched 63 to finish fourth, while Adrian scored 49 points to take fifth.

Area track teams competed Saturday, May 6, at the Saint Alphonsus Invitation track meet in Ontario. (The Enterprise/Angie Sillonis)

