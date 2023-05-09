Sports scoreboard

Softball

Tuesday, May 2

Burns 4, Vale 0

Nampa Christian 17, Nyssa 5

Elgin/Imbler 18, Adrian 3

Adrian 19, Irrigon 16

Wednesday, May 3

La Grande 13, Ontario 3

La Grande 10, Ontario 0

Marsing 5, Nyssa 3

Saturday, May 6

Nyssa 15, Riverside 10

Nyssa 17, Riverside 13

Baseball

Tuesday, May 2

Burns 11, Vale 1

Wednesday, May 3

La Grande 12, Ontario 1

La Grande 14, Ontario 0

Saturday, May 6

Nyssa 20, Riverside 4

Nyssa 14, Riverside 2

Track and Field

Saturday, May 6 – St. Alphonsus Invitational, Ontario

Girls

First – La Grande, 166

Second – Nyssa, 106

Third – Baker, 67

Fourth – Vale, 59

Fiftth – Powder Valley, 55

Sixth – Ontario, 49

Seventh – McLoughlin, 34

Eighth – Tri-Valley, 26

Ninth – Four Rivers, 18

Tenth – Adrian, 17 (tied with Payette)

Boys

First – Baker, 159

Second – Vale, 107

Third – La Grande, 89

Fourth – Nyssa, 63

Fifth – Adrian, 49

Sixth – Cove, 44

Seventh – Ontario, 38

Eighth – Kuna, 29

Ninth – McLoughlin, 24

Tenth – Payette, 22

