Sports scoreboard

Softball
Tuesday, May 2
Burns 4, Vale 0
Nampa Christian 17, Nyssa 5
Elgin/Imbler 18, Adrian 3
Adrian 19, Irrigon 16
Wednesday, May 3
La Grande 13, Ontario 3
La Grande 10, Ontario 0
Marsing 5, Nyssa 3
Saturday, May 6
Nyssa 15, Riverside 10
Nyssa 17, Riverside 13
Baseball
Tuesday, May 2
Burns 11, Vale 1
Wednesday, May 3
La Grande 12, Ontario 1
La Grande 14, Ontario 0
Saturday, May 6
Nyssa 20, Riverside 4
Nyssa 14, Riverside 2
Track and Field
Saturday, May 6 – St. Alphonsus Invitational, Ontario
Girls
First – La Grande, 166
Second – Nyssa, 106
Third – Baker, 67
Fourth – Vale, 59
Fiftth – Powder Valley, 55
Sixth – Ontario, 49
Seventh – McLoughlin, 34
Eighth – Tri-Valley, 26
Ninth – Four Rivers, 18
Tenth – Adrian, 17 (tied with Payette)
Boys
First – Baker, 159
Second – Vale, 107
Third – La Grande, 89
Fourth – Nyssa, 63
Fifth – Adrian, 49
Sixth – Cove, 44
Seventh – Ontario, 38
Eighth – Kuna, 29
Ninth – McLoughlin, 24
Tenth – Payette, 22
