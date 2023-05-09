Sports scoreboard

The latest scores and results from area high school sports teams.
Softball 

Tuesday, May 2 

Burns 4, Vale 0 

Nampa Christian 17, Nyssa 5 

Elgin/Imbler 18, Adrian 3 

Adrian 19, Irrigon 16 

Wednesday, May 3 

La Grande 13, Ontario 3 

La Grande 10, Ontario 0 

Marsing 5, Nyssa 3 

Saturday, May 6 

Nyssa 15, Riverside 10 

Nyssa 17, Riverside 13

Baseball 

Tuesday, May 2 

Burns 11, Vale 1 

Wednesday, May 3 

La Grande 12, Ontario 1 

La Grande 14, Ontario 0 

Saturday, May 6 

Nyssa 20, Riverside 4 

Nyssa 14, Riverside 2 

Track and Field 

Saturday, May 6 – St. Alphonsus Invitational, Ontario

Girls 

First – La Grande, 166

Second – Nyssa, 106

Third – Baker, 67

Fourth – Vale, 59

Fiftth – Powder Valley, 55 

Sixth – Ontario, 49 

Seventh – McLoughlin, 34 

Eighth – Tri-Valley, 26 

Ninth – Four Rivers, 18

Tenth – Adrian, 17 (tied with Payette) 

Boys 

First – Baker, 159 

Second – Vale, 107

Third – La Grande, 89 

Fourth – Nyssa, 63 

Fifth – Adrian, 49 

Sixth – Cove, 44 

Seventh – Ontario, 38 

Eighth – Kuna, 29

Ninth – McLoughlin, 24

Tenth – Payette, 22 

