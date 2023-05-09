Nyssa students heading to international conference

Three Nyssa High School students have qualified to represent the region at an international conference in Dallas focused on health care and science.

The Health Occupations Students of America – known as Future Health Professionals, HOSA – is hosting its annual international conference at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Dallas.

Juniors James “Jimmy” Hamilton and Keighlee Bunker and senior Amber Lovitt qualified at the state HOSA conference in Portland last month, according to Tracy Watts, a co-adviser for the Nyssa HOSA chapter and a science teacher.

Watts said Bunker and Hamilton qualified in clinical laboratory science and Lovitt for medical assisting.

Watts said Lovitt is the school’s HOSA chapter president and Hamiton is the vice president.

Watts said Lovitt will attend the University of Utah in the fall to study genetics.

“We are really proud of their hard work and that of their team,” Watts said.

According to the HOSA website, the student organization is endorsed by the U.S. Department of Education. It’s comprised of middle school, high school and college students, alumni and other healthcare professionals, according to the website.

According to Watts, she and Aundra DeWitt, a teacher at Nyssa High School, are the advisers of the HOSA program at Nyssa.

