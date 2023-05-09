Big time fun highlights the Jordan Valley Big Loop Rodeo

JORDAN VALLEY – The local rodeo season will officially kick off Friday, May 19, when the 60th annual Big Loop Rodeo roars into town.

The annual springtime event will run until Sunday, May 21. The rodeo starts at 1 p.m. each day.

The rodeo will feature saddle bronc, calf roping, women’s breakaway roping and junior barrel racing along with the usual staples of bull riding, team roping and wild cow milking.

Many of the events will provide big payouts to winners. For example, $1,500 will be up for grabs in the bull riding event and $1,000 for the top placers in the saddle bronc event.

Along with the rodeo, there will be the Big Loop Rodeo Parade at 11 a.m. Saturday.

Cowboy church will be conducted at 10 a.m. Sunday at the Jordan Valley High School gym. There is also a buckaroo breakfast on Saturday and Sunday and a tri-tip barbecue Saturday night after the rodeo.

