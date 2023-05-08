Lady Lopes softball rolls to victory over Knights

The Adrian softball team edged out Irrigon Friday, May 5, 19-16, picking up its third win as the spring sports season heads into its home stretch.

The Lady Lopes Friday victory came after losing to Elgin/Imbler Tuesday, May 3, 18-3. The win was the first game in nearly a month. The Lady Lopes picked up a pair of wins in early April when Lyle/Wishram/Klickitat forfeited a doubleheader.

The squad is 3-13 as they head into their final homestand Tuesday, May 9, and face Elgin/Imbler (3-13) at 4 p.m. On Friday, May 12, Adrian will face Heppner (9-11) in a doubleheader at home. The first game kicks off at 11 a.m. and the second begins at 1 p.m.

Adrian’s Cora Kiely (right) holds up at second base Friday, May 5, during the Lady Lopes game against Irrigon. Adrian won the contest 19-16. (The Enterprise/Angie Sillonis)

The Adrian softball team held off Irrigon Friday, May 6, in a 19-16 victory at home. (The Enterprise/Angie Sillonis)

