Public Notices from the Malheur Enterprise, week of May 3, 2023

NOTICE OF BUDGET COMMITTEE MEETING

A public meeting of the Budget Committee of the City of Vale, Malheur County, State of Oregon, to discuss the budget for the fiscal year July 1, 2023 through June 30, 2024 will be held at the Vale City Hall, 150 Longfellow St N, Vale, Oregon. The meeting will take place on May 15th, 2023 at 6:00 p.m. The purpose of the meeting is to receive the budget and receive comment from the public on the budget. This is a public meeting where deliberation of the Budget Committee will take place. Any person may appear at the meeting and discuss the proposed programs with the Budget Committee. A copy of the budget document may be inspected or obtained on or after May 10th, 2023 at Vale City Hall between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.

Publish dates: May 3, May 10, 2023

Notice to Interested Persons

In the County Court of the State of Oregon for the County of Malheur. In the Matter of the Estate of Beverly R. Bergam, Case No. 6322. Notice is hereby given that Brian R. Bergam has been appointed Personal Representative of the above estate. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present them to the Personal Representative at the office of his attorneys, Butler, Looney & Martinsen, P.C., 292 Main St. South, P.O. Box 430, Vale, Oregon 97918, within four months after the date of first publication of this Notice, or they may be barred. All persons whose rights may be affected by this proceeding may obtain additional information from the records of the Court, the Personal Representative, or the attorneys for the Personal Representative.

DATED and first published April 26, 2023.

Publish Dates: April 26, May 3, May 10, 2023

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN

according to ORS 294.250(5), that the Malheur County Court Proceedings and the Schedule of Payments exceeding $500 will be posted and available for review at the Malheur County Courthouse (Clerk’s Office), the Ontario Community library, the Nyssa city public library, the Vale city public library, and the Jordan Valley U.S. Postal Service office. Copies of all or part of the posted information may be obtained upon request and upon payment of a fee not exceeding the actual cost incurred by the county in making copies of the posted information, from the Malheur County Clerk, 251 B Street West, Vale, OR 97918 or phone (541) 473-5151.

/s/Gayle V. Trotter

Malheur County Clerk

Publish date: May 3, 2023

IRONSIDE RURAL ROAD DISTRICT MEETING

The Ironside Rural Road District #5 has regular monthly meetings the second Tuesday of every month at the road shop building starting at 5 p.m.

Publish date: May 3, 2023

