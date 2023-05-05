Nyssa News: Seniors ready to dance on Saturday, May 6

Nyssa Senior Citizens Center, at 316 Good Ave., will host a dance Saturday, May 6, from 6-9 p.m.

The cost is $5 per person. Attendees are asked to bring a snack or finger food.

• Summer reading is just around the corner! In preparation, the Nyssa Library is holding a bookmark contest. Bookmarks should be original artwork using the summer reading theme of “Find Your Voice.”

The contest runs May 1-31 and is open to ages 5-18. Entry forms are available at the library.

• Owyhee Riding Club is hosting a special playday on May 13 at the Oregon Trail Arena on Beck Road. This playday, “Back the Blue,” is in honor of the late Cpl. Joseph Johnson with proceeds going to the Johnson family.

The events include Barrels, Poles, Turn ‘n Burn, and Two Barrel Cowhorse, with the entry fee of $10 per event. There will be prizes in the top three per age group.

The office opens at 9 a.m. with events starting at 10. Patriotic dress is encouraged.

For more information, visit the club’s Facebook page at Owyhee Riding Club or contact them via e-mail at [email protected]

To have your Nyssa news in this column, contact Susan Barton at 541-372-5455 or [email protected]