Kitamura named to Oregon State University Board

ONTARIO – Gov. Tina Kotek has nominated Grant Kitamura, a longtime local onion executive to the Oregon State University Board.

Kitamura, co-owner and general manager of the onion packing firm Baker & Murakami Produce Co. in Ontario, was selected early in March to fill an at-large position on the board. He joined Murakami Produce – founded by Sig Murakami in 1969 – in 1980.

Kitamura faces a confirmation hearing before the state Senate Rules Committee on Tuesday, May 9. Such hearings are typically short and the nomination is then confirmed by the full Senate.

He previously serve on the Oregon Board of Agriculture.

Kitamura, who is also the president of the Malheur County Development Corp., the public company set up by the county commissioners to oversee the Treasure Valley Reload Center, said he was humbled by the appointment.

“I am pleased. I want to help the university,” said Kitamura.

Kitamura is a 1975 graduate of OSU, earning a bachelor’s degree in business.

“I went there and my kids went there. It’s a big school with an enrollment of 35,000,” said Kitamura

He said the trustees act much like a local school board.

“You hire the president and help the president fulfill the mission of the university,” he said

The board meets quarterly.

News tip? Contact Pat Caldwell at [email protected]

