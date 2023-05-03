Local, regional residents deliver testimony to key legislative committee

ONTARIO – Lots of local faces were on hand Friday, April 28, to give testimony before the Oregon Legislature’s Joint Committee On Ways and Means.

Topics food accessibility, cattle production, support for Ontario’s Aquatic Center and funding for small business development centers.

Testimony stretched over a two-hour period inside Four River Cultural Center’s Meyer McLean Performing Arts Theater.

State Sen. Elizabeth Steiner, co-chair of the Joint Ways and Means Committee, welcomes the crowd Friday, April 28, at Four Rivers Cultural Center. Seated with her are state Sen. Bill Hansell of Pendleton and Sen. Lynn Findley of Vale. (PAT CALDWELL/The Enterprise)

Vale Mayor Tom Vialpando testifies about the city’s needs before state legislators meeting in Ontario on Friday, April 28. (PAT CALDWELL/The Enterprise)

A good-sized crowd showed for the meeting of the Joint Ways and Means Committee in Ontario on Friday, April 28. (PAT CALDWELL/The Enterprise)

Sen. Elizabeth Steiner chats with Sen. Lynn Findley, R-Vale, during a meeting of the Oregon Legislature’s Joint Committee On Ways and Means at Four Rivers Cultural Center, Friday, April 28. (PAT CALDWELL/The Enterprise)

Ontario Police Chief Mike Iwai testifies before the committee on the city and county’s homeless situation. (PAT CALDWELL/The Enterprise)

Kelly Poe, representing Malheur County Commission on Children & Families, testifies about early childhood funding. (PAT CALDWELL/The Enterprise)

Two members of the crowd listen intently to testimony during the Joint Committee On Ways and Means session at Four Rivers Cultural Center, Friday, April 28. (PAT CALDWELL/The Enterprise)

Ken Hart, chief executive officer for Valley Family Health Care, testifies before the Oregon Legislature’s Joint Committee On Ways and Means on Friday, April 28. (PAT CALDWELL/The Enterprise)

Sen. Elizabeth Steiner listens to a fellow lawmaker make a comment during the Joint Committee On Ways and Means session at Four Rivers Cultural Center, Friday, April 28. (PAT CALDWELL/The Enterprise)

Grant Kitamura, president of the Malheur County Development Corp., the public company set up by the county commissioners to oversee the Treasure Valley Reload Center, testifies in favor of the project before the Joint Committee On Ways and Means on Friday, April 28. (PAT CALDWELL/The Enterprise)

Nickie Shira, the STEM coordinator for the Malheur Education Service District, testifies before the Joint Committee On Ways and Means Friday, April 28, at Four Rivers Cultural Center. (PAT CALDWELL/The Enterprise)

Dana Castellani, the executive director for the Boys & Girls Club of Western Treasure Valley, testifies in favor of Senate Bill 531, which adds funding for community based organizations. (PAT CALDWELL/The Enterprise)

Members of the Oregon Legislature’s Joint Committee On Ways and Means, listen to testimony and take notes as the two-hour session at Four Rivers Cultural Center winds down, Friday, April 28. (PAT CALDWELL/The Enterprise)

