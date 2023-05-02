Valley Family Health Care’s newest clinic expands service options for Malheur County

ONTARIO – Ken Hart, chief executive officer for Valley Family Health Care, believes a new clinic in north Ontario will enhance the community and provide more options for residents to get medical care.

The clinic – the ninth medical facility Valley Family Health Care has opened in the Treasure Valley – sits on what was once a vacant lot at the corner of Fortner Street and Northwest 8th Avenue.

Valley Family Health held an open house on Friday, April 28, to mark the unofficial opening of the facility.

“This proves we are doing what should be doing to help the community,” said Hart.

Valley Family Health Care’s newest clinic in Ontario will open officially May 15. (PAT CALDWELL/The Enterprise)

The $2.7 million, 6,000-square-foot building includes 12 patient rooms and a public pharmacy, said Hart.

Hart said the clinic integrates various services.

The facility will offer medical, behavioral health and minor procedure services, he said. The clinic will not provide urgent, or emergency, care, said Hart.

The interior of the new Valley Family Health Care clinic in Ontario offers plenty of space for patients and medical technicians. (PAT CALDWELL/The Enterprise)

“We will have same-day walk up and when a patient gets done, they can walk out to the vestibule and go right to the pharmacy,” he said.

The facility will open officially May 15. The clinic will be staffed by a doctor, a nurse practitioner and a behavioral health specialist.

Construction on the clinic began in October, paid in part by a $724,000 federal grant, said Hart.

The new clinic also helps Valley Family Health Care with its overall mission to provide health care to a range of community members, he said.

Valley Family Health Care treats all patients, no matter their insurance status or their ability to pay.

