Public Notices from the Enterprise, April 26, 2023

NOTICE OF BUDGET COMMITTEE MEETING

A public meeting of the Budget Committee of the Juntura School District #12, Malheur County, State of Oregon, to discuss the budget for the fiscal year July 1, 2023 to June 30, 2024.

Public comment will be taken in written and phone in format. Written comments received by 5 pm on May1st, 2023 will be read during the public comment section of the meeting on May 2nd, 2023. Comments by phone will be taken on a scheduled basis during the public comment section of the meeting on May 2nd, 2023. Comments, both written and phone in, will be subject to a three-minute limit per community member. To schedule public comment, please provide your name, phone number, and address with the ESD via phone message at (541) 473-4833, or email to [email protected] Public comment must be scheduled no later than 5 pm on May 1st, 2023.

A copy of the budget document may be inspected or obtained on or after May 2nd, 2023 at Malheur ESD Office, 363 A St. W, Vale, OR, between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. This is a public meeting where deliberation of the Budget Committee will take place. Any person may appear at the meeting and discuss the proposed programs with the Budget Committee. This notice is also posted online at https://www.malesd.org/districts/schools-we-serve/juntura

Publish Date: April 26, 2023

NOTICE OF BUDGET COMMITTEE MEETING

A public meeting of the Budget Committee of the Malheur Education Service District Region 14, Malheur County, State of Oregon, to discuss the budget for the fiscal year July 1, 2023 to June 30, 2024, will be held at Malheur ESD Office, 363 A Street W, Vale, OR. The meeting will take place on May 16, 2023 at 6:00 p.m. The purpose of the meeting is to receive the budget message and to receive comment from the public on the budget. A copy of the budget document may be inspected or obtained on or after May 12, 2023 at Malheur ESD Office, 363 A St. W, Vale, OR, between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. This is a public meeting where deliberation of the Budget Committee will take place. Any person may appear at the meeting and discuss the proposed programs with the Budget Committee. This notice is also posted online at http://www.malesd.k12.or.us/.

Publish Date: April 26, 2023

Notice to Interested Persons

In the County Court of the State of Oregon for the County of Malheur. In the Matter of the Estate of Beverly R. Bergam, Case No. 6322. Notice is hereby given that Brian R. Bergam has been appointed Personal Representative of the above estate. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present them to the Personal Representative at the office of his attorneys, Butler, Looney & Martinsen, P.C., 292 Main St. South, P.O. Box 430, Vale, Oregon 97918, within four months after the date of first publication of this Notice, or they may be barred. All persons whose rights may be affected by this proceeding may obtain additional information from the records of the Court, the Personal Representative, or the attorneys for the Personal Representative.

DATED and first published April 26, 2023.

Publish Dates: April 26, May 3, May 10, 2023

NOTICE OF BUDGET COMMITTEE MEETING

A public meeting of the Budget Committee of the Jordan Valley School District #3, Malheur County, State of Oregon, to discuss the budget for the fiscal year July 1, 2023 to June 30, 2024, will be held at Jordan Valley School District #3, 604 Oregon, Jordan Valley, Oregon 97910. The meeting will take place on May 10, 2023 at 6:00 p.m. The purpose of the meeting is to receive the budget message and to receive comment from the public on the budget. A copy of the budget document may be inspected or obtained on or after May 11, 2023 at Jordan Valley School District #3, 604 Oregon, Jordan Valley, Oregon between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. This is a public meeting where deliberation of the Budget Committee will take place. Any person may appear at the meeting and discuss the proposed programs with the Budget Committee. This notice is also posted online at https://www.jordanvalley.k12.or.us

Publish Date: April 26, 2023

The Ironside Rural Road District #5 will hold their Budget Committee Meeting on May 9, 2023 at 5 pm. at the Road District shop building in Ironside. All interested persons are invited to attend.

Publish Date: April 19, April 26, 2023

NOTICE OF BUDGET COMMITTEE MEETING

A public meeting of the Budget Committee of the Arock School District #81, Malheur County, State of Oregon, to discuss the budget for the fiscal year July 1, 2023 to June 30, 2024.

Public comment will be taken in written and phone in format. Written comments received by 5 pm on May 2nd, 2023 will be read during the public comment section of the meeting on May 3rd, 2023. Comments by phone will be taken on a scheduled basis during the public comment section of the meeting on May 3rd, 2023. Comments, both written and phone in, will be subject to a three minute limit per community member. To schedule public comment, please provide your name, phone number, and address with the ESD via phone message at (541) 473-4833, or email to [email protected] Public comment must be scheduled no later than 5 pm on May 2nd, 2023.

A copy of the budget document may be inspected or obtained on or after May 3rd 2023, at Malheur ESD Office, 363 A St. W, Vale, OR, between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. This is a public meeting where deliberation of the Budget Committee will take place. Any person may appear at the meeting and discuss the proposed programs with the Budget Committee. This notice is also posted online at https://www.malesd.org/districts/schools-we-serve/arock

Publish Date: April 26, 2023

Publish Date: April 26, 2023

Publish Date: April 26, 2023

