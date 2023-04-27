Obituaries from the Enterprise, April 26, 2023: Mary Recla, Jim Mizuta, Patricia Fugate, Louise Guerra

Mary B. Masterson Recla

July 14, 1931 – April 9, 2023

Mary B. Masterson Recla, 91, beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother and esteemed community member died Easter Sunday morning, April 9, 2023 at Pioneer Place in Vale.

Mary was born, raised and lived her entire life in Eastern Oregon. Being a fourth-generation member of Masterson pioneer stock, Mary grew up in Juntura and Drewsey, mostly on horseback, and despite her outwardly prim and proper lady like appearance, she embodied the pioneer spirit and was as tough and resilient as they come. Mary married George Recla in 1955 and they raised three children. Along with raising her own three children and being an instrumental part of the family farm operation, Mary also helped many Vale children get off to a wonderful start while teaching second grade at Vale Elementary School. She was a prized member of numerous local groups and organizations, including St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, the St. Patrick’s Altar Society, PEO, TOPS, water aerobics and Thalians. Mary loved flowers and always had a beautiful garden. She was a consummate hostess and no one left her house without a full belly and a jar of cut flowers.

Mary was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, George Recla, parents Gib and Ruby Masterson, her brother Gib Masterson Jr, infant twin sons, and many dear friends and members of her extended family.

She is survived by her children: Mike (Kim) Recla, Gilbert (Rob) Recla, and Andrea (Pat) Olp; her grandchildren: Kacie (Todd) Shaffer, Jason (Lora) Ray, Joshua (Emma) Clark and Mary Mikaela (Seve) Yraguen; her great-grandchildren: Rocco and Ruby Shaffer, Jaxon Ray, Liam Fillmore, and Annabella and Hank Clark.

Services, under the direction of Yraguen Funeral Home, Nampa, will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, April 28, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Vale, with luncheon to follow in the Parish Hall, and a committal service will be held at 2:30 p.m. at the Sunset Cemetery in Ontario.

In memory of Mary, “buy yourself a lottery ticket, dear.”

*****

Jimmie Sueo Mizuta

June 14, 1926 – April 16, 2023

Jim was born in Wapato, Washington June 14th, 1926 to Jinzaburo and Ito Kanezaki Mizuta. He passed away peacefully in the predawn hours, April 16th, 2023 at Pioneer Place Assisted Living, Vale, Oregon, where he received compassionate care the past three and half months.

Jim was the youngest of eight children. The Mizuta family raised vegetables and melons in the Wapato Valley. He attended Wapato schools until the 10th grade. In 1942 he was evacuated with his family to a relocation camp in Heart Mountain, Wyoming and graduated in 1944.

He was drafted in the US Army MIS Military Intelligence School in 1945 and was stationed in Fort Snelling, Minnesota and the Presidio of Monterey, California.

In 1948 he attended Oregon Vocational School (OTI) in Klamath Falls, Oregon and earned a certified certificate in welding.

He married Martha Hayashi December 11th, 1955 and together they started farming in the Vale area.

He started judo at the age of 12 and had been involved with the sport his entire life achieving the rank of shichidan (7th degree) black belt. Jim taught many students the art of judo and kata.

At age 60, Jim began taking art classes through TVCC, where he developed his artistic talents and enjoyed the college environment. He shared his many paintings with family and friends.

He enjoyed life in the small close-knit community of Vale for over 75 years. He followed Vale Viking sports starting with 1960’s Legion baseball games to watching his children and grandchildren play at the same ball park.

Jim was Buddhist who embodied the teachings, as a way of life.

Jim was a member of Idaho Oregon Buddhist Temple and Ore-Ida Judo Club.

He was preceded in death by his parents, siblings; Tomie Tani, Frank, Nobuo, Harue Morizawa, George, Fred and Tananori.

Jim is survived by his wife, Martha; children: Marilyn (Mark) Portland, Bob (Elynn), Vale and Gregg Todd (Trisha) Boise; grandchildren: Katherine, Kirt, Alia (Matt), Hannah, Keegan (Demia), Brett (Grace) and Megan: great-grandchildren: Adeline and George; sister in law, Junko Mizuta, and many cherished nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, May 13, at the Vale Community Center, 100 Longfellow Street, catered luncheon open house from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Memorials may be made to Vale Community Center or Ore Ida Judo Club, PO Box 780, Ontario, OR 97914.

******

Patricia “Patty” Anne Fugate

May 8, 1956 – April 16, 2023

Patricia “Patty” Anne (Hood) Fugate, 66, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, April 16, 2023. She was surrounded by her family and husband of almost 49 years.

Patty was born on May 8, 1956, in Ontario, Oregon. She was the third of six children of Oscar “Rusty” Hood (deceased) and Myra Belle (Seward) Hood. Patty spent all her life in Vale, Oregon and devoted herself entirely to her family 5and her faith. She was a wonderful daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend.

Besides her mother, and all five siblings, she is also survived by her husband, Philip Fugate, and her five children: Adam/Holly Fugate, Kevin/Teresa Fugate, Brooke/Jeremy Leathers, Amanda/Isaac Bolin, Teresa/Julio Osuna. She was a beloved grandmother to 21 grandchildren and great-grandmother to five.

Even though Patty was taken too soon, she lived a good and holy life surrounded by people who loved her dearly. She will be greatly missed.

Funeral Mass was held Monday April 24, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Vale, Oregon, and graveside services followed at Valley View Cemetery, Vale, Oregon.

*****

Louise Guerra

October 3, 1941- April 15, 2023

Our dear mother Louise Guerra sadly passed away, surrounded by family on April 15, 2023, at the age of 81. She was born weighing in at only 3 pounds into the loving arms of Gilbert Gallegos Sr. and Margaret Gallegos on Oct. 3, 1941, in Fort Bliss, Texas Army Base.

Moving to Nyssa, Oregon, in 1954, she became the eldest of 10 sisters and one brother – a large family, where she built a special relationship with her chosen ones. After graduating from Nyssa High School in 1959, she met the love of her life Jesse Guerra, and they married in 1961, being blessed with three girls Angela, Lisa and Vicki.

Mom was full of life and living her life to the fullest. She loved going places, meeting people along the way. Her favorite place was the Oregon Coast, seeing the lighthouses. It took us a little longer getting there because we had to stop at all the antique shops along the way, to find her treasures.

Mom’s most enjoyable times ever spent were watching her grandkids’ sporting events. She was so proud and was always their No. 1 fan. Mom and Dad always had extra snacks and water for the kids and everyone.

In 1998 she was diagnosed with breast cancer and that became her fight. Her courage and positive attitude was so strong, she became Our Hero. After years of fighting she became cancer free. The American Cancer Society and Relay for Life became her mission. Our family team was known as The Pink Angels. Our goal was to raise the most money and to be the No. 1 team.

One of her passions was her Avon. After 23 years, she was known to many as the Avon Lady. She was such a social bug and loved visiting with her customers and building special relationships along the way. She had so much love and encouragement to family and friends. Her door was always open. With her final stern words of “Life is too precious, you never give up!”

She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Jesse Guerra; daughters Angela Leos (Lupe), Lisa Ortega, and Vicki Stratto; grandchildren; Josh Leos (Ashley), Jeremiah Leos (Nella), Erica Ortega (Eddie Jimenez) Raymond Ortega (Melissa), Zach Stratton (Marenda), and Shelby Stratton; great-grandchildren; Trey, Isabella, Dominic, Audrianna, Sophia, Ayden, and Arcadio; siblings; Ruth Castro, Donna Gamboa, Bridget Martinez, Sandra Artiach, Linda Aman and Rachel Cornett; and a multitude of nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents Gilbert and Margaret Gallegos, son-in-law Johnny Ortega, sisters Sharon, Margaret (Bucky), Monica, Elvy, and brother Gilbert Jr.

We will miss her dearly but we know that she’s at peace!

Graveside service was held at Hilltop Cemetery in Nyssa on Friday, April 21, at 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Senior Center in Nyssa.