PHOTOS: First responders join community in paying respects to Joseph ‘JJ’ Johnson

Their badges banded with a black ribbon, uniformed police officers in white gloves took turns standing watch.

Expressionless and motionless, they were posted to the front of the darkened high school auditorium. Behind them, an urn marked with five-point stars stood, containing the remains of Joseph “JJ” Johnson, the fallen reserve corporal for the Nyssa Police Department.

Three U.S. flags, tightly folded in the traditional tri-point form, awaited later presentation to Johnson’s family. His badge from service at the Oregon Department of Corrections rested to one side of the urn, the state’s Law Enforcement Medal of Ultimate Sacrifice on the other.

The Celebration of Life held Saturday, April 22, at Nyssa High School was steeped in the rituals of such police funerals.

There were eulogies.

The Portland Police Highland Guard bagpipe band stepped through the auditorium, playing.

A lone singer performing “Amazing Grace.”

The folding of an American flag, presented to Johnson’s widow, Linda.

The 21 bells ceremony, a ringing in cadence of a brass bell, a variation on the 21-gun salute.

The symbolic “end of watch” dispatch.

And a community paid its due to a man who had volunteered to protect it.

Flag bearers from various police agencies await the arrival of the procession at Nyssa High School on Saturday, April 22. They were there to honor Joseph “JJ” Johnson, the police reserve corporal was killed on duty on April 15. (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

Honor guards await the arrival of the procession at Nyssa High School on Saturday, April 22. They were there to honor Joseph “JJ” Johnson, the police reserve corporal was killed on duty on April 15. (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

Mourners line up outside Nyssa High School to attend the memorial ceremony on Saturday, April 22, for Joseph “JJ” Johnson. He was a reserve corporal with the Nyssa Police Department who killed on duty April 15. (LES ZAITZ/The Enterprise)

Honor guards lead the procession honoring Joseph “JJ” Johnson at Nyssa High School on April 22, 2023. (LES ZAITZ/The Enterprise)

A member of the Oregon Department of Corrections honor guard carries the remains of Joseph “JJ” Johnson into the memorial service on Saturday, April 22, at Nyssa High School. (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

Members of the Portland Police Highland Guard wait to participate in the memorial at Nyssa High School on April 22, 2023, to honor the life of Joseph “JJ” Johnson. (PAT CALDWELL/The Enterprise)

A wreath honors Joseph “JJ” Johnson in gymnasium at Nyssa High School on April 22, 2023. The memorial service was broadcast to an overflow crowd in the gym. (LES ZAITZ/The Enterprise)

A display captures the passions of Joseph “JJ” Johnson at his memorial service at Nyssa High School on Saturday, April 22. The police reserve corporal was killed on duty on April 15. (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

Honor guards standson duty for the memorial service of Joseph “JJ” Johnson at Nyssa High School on Saturday, April 22. The police reserve corporal was killed on duty on April 15. (LES ZAITZ/The Enterprise)

Honor guards pay their respects at the memorial service of Joseph “JJ” Johnson at Nyssa High School on Saturday, April 22. The police reserve corporal was killed on duty on April 15. (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

An honor guard stands duty for the memorial service of Joseph “JJ” Johnson at Nyssa High School on Saturday, April 22. The police reserve corporal was killed on duty on April 15. (LES ZAITZ/The Enterprise)

Nyssa Police Chief Don Ballou speaks at the memorial service of Joseph “JJ” Johnson at Nyssa High School on Saturday, April 22. The police reserve corporal was killed on duty on April 15. (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

Nyssa Police Chief Don Ballou speaks at the memorial service of Joseph “JJ” Johnson at Nyssa High School on Saturday, April 22. The police reserve corporal was killed on duty on April 15. (LES ZAITZ/The Enterprise)

Pastor Cassidy Kotte speaks at the memorial service of Joseph “JJ” Johnson at Nyssa High School on Saturday, April 22. The police reserve corporal was killed on duty on April 15. (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

Honor guards pay their respects at the memorial service of Joseph “JJ” Johnson at Nyssa High School on Saturday, April 22. The police reserve corporal was killed on duty on April 15. (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

A video presentation captures some of the whimsy of Joseph “JJ” Johnson during a memorial service Saturday, April 22, at Nyssa High School. The police reserve corporal was killed on duty on April 15. (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

The honor guard from the Oregon Department of Corrections performs a flag ceremony at the memorial service of Joseph “JJ” Johnson at Nyssa High School on Saturday, April 22. The police reserve corporal was killed on duty on April 15. (LES ZATIZ/The Enterprise)

The honor guard from the Oregon Department of Corrections performs a flag ceremony at the memorial service of Joseph “JJ” Johnson at Nyssa High School on Saturday, April 22. The police reserve corporal was killed on duty on April 15. (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

An honor guard conducts the ceremonial tolling of the bell on Saturday, April 22, at the memorial at Nyssa High School for Joseph “JJ” Johnson, a reserve corporal for the Nyssa Police Department. Johnson was killed on duty on April 15. (ANGIE SILLONIS/Special to the Enterprise)

