Vehicles queue up for procession honoring slain officer Joseph Johnson

Here’s the scene as hundreds of official vehicles line up for the procession from Ontario to Nyssa for the public ceremony honoring Joseph “JJ” Johnson, the fallen Nyssa Police Department reserve corporal.
The turnout includes police, firefighters and medics who began gathering early Saturday, April 22, in the parking lot of the John J. Easly Gymnasium at Treasure Valley Community College, where Johnson once worked as a security officer and advanced to teach criminal justice.
Update: The procession of vehicles has begun, heading from Ontario to Nyssa.
