Vehicles queue up for procession honoring slain officer Joseph Johnson

Here’s the scene as hundreds of official vehicles line up for the procession from Ontario to Nyssa for the public ceremony honoring Joseph “JJ” Johnson, the fallen Nyssa Police Department reserve corporal.

The turnout includes police, firefighters and medics who began gathering early Saturday, April 22, in the parking lot of the John J. Easly Gymnasium at Treasure Valley Community College, where Johnson once worked as a security officer and advanced to teach criminal justice.

Update: The procession of vehicles has begun, heading from Ontario to Nyssa.

The procession departs Ontario en route to the ceremony in Nyssa in honor of Joseph Johnson. (LES ZAITZ/The Enterprise)

Police, fire and other emergency vehicles queue up at Treasure Valley Community College in Ontario on April 22, 2023, for the procession to Nyssa, where a memorial service will honor the life of Joseph Johnson, the officer killed in the line of duty last week. (LES ZAITZ/The Enterprise)

Residents hold flags and wave on as police vehicles pass by on Southwest 18th in Ontario on April 22, 2023. (LES ZAITZ/The Enterprise)

