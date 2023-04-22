NYSSA MOURNS: Procession winds into Nyssa to memorialize Cpl Joseph Johnson

NYSSA ­– With hushed citizens observing along the way, a procession of official vehicles made its way to the public ceremony honoring Joseph “JJ” Johnson, the fallen Nyssa Police Department reserve corporal.

Police, firefighters and medics gathered early Saturday in the parking lot of the John J. Easly Gymnasium at Treasure Valley Community College, where Johnson once worked as a security officer and advanced to teach criminal justice.

They came from all corners of Oregon – city police officers and sheriff’s deputies and their leaders. They came from Astoria to Boardman, Klamath Falls to Roseburg and beyond. Idaho was represented by Idaho State Police, several county sheriff’s offices and city police. The Boise Police Department dispatched its motorcycle unit, and officers came from Washington state as well.

The long line of vehicles went around the college ballfields, first Elks Memorial Field, then the Heinz/Ore-Ida Sports Complex before heading for Nyssa, where Johnson had volunteered to help protect the community since 2018. He died doing so on Saturday, April 15, shot while responding to a domestic disturbance.

Ribbons and flags on a Nyssa Fire Department truck surround a photo of Joseph Johnson, the Nyssa reserve officer killed in the line of duty. Scores of decked emergency vehicles were lined up for a procession to the memorial service in Nyssa on April 22, 2023. (LES ZAITZ/The Enterprise)

People outside Calvary Chapel in Ontario hold flags and wave as emergency vehicles pass by on April 22, 2023. (LES ZAITZ/The Enterprise)

