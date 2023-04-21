NYSSA MOURNS: What you need to know for Saturday’s event

The Oregon State Police have released more details information about the proceedings on Saturday, April 22, to honor Joseph “JJ” Johnson, the late reserve corporal with the Nyssa Police Department.

THE PROCESSION: Official vehicles will gather at the John Easly Memorial Gynasium in Ontario beginning at 8 a.m. Roads in the area will be closed at 7:30 a.m., including Park Boulevard, Southwest 11th Avenue on the north side of the Treasure Valley Community College ballfields, and Southwest 14th Avenue, on the south side of the ballfields.

PROCESSION SCHEDULE: The procession will leave Ontario at 9 a.m. and is scheduled to arrive in Nyssa at 9:30 a.m.

PROCESSION ROUTE: Leaving the ballfields, the route goes south to Southwest 18th Avenue, west on 18th Avenue to Oregon Highway 201 and then south to Nyssa, turning onto Adrian Boulevard, which will be closed for the procession.

VIEWING: The public is invited to watch the procession but asked by authorities to observe from safe spaces.

PARKING IN NYSSA:

Public: In front of Nyssa Elementary School and in the surrounding neighborhood.

Procession: The main parking lot at Nyssa High School is reserved for procession vehicles.

Law enforcement: Nyssa High School, Nyssa Middle School, and across the street from the high school in the rodeo grounds lot.

SEATING: The event will be in the auditorium of Nyssa High School, which has limited seating. The gymnasium will be used for overflow seating for up to 5,000 people expected. A livestream will be broadcast in the gym.

CEREMONY START TIME: 11 a.m. Saturday

WATCH LIVE: Stations KIVI and KTVB will livestream the ceremony.

DONATIONS: Authorities say those wishing to support Johnson’s family can donate through the Oregon Fallen Badge Foundation, with all funds going to the family.

The Oregon State Police released this map showing the Ontario route of the procession on Saturday, April 22. The route continues to Nyssa High School for the memorial service.

